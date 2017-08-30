Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez

Marco Asensio is a future winner of the Ballon d'Or, according to Real Madrid team-mate Lucas Vazquez.
Asensio, 21, has starred early in the season, scoring four goals in five games in all competitions, including a brace against Valencia on Sunday.
The three-time Spain international was lauded by Vazquez, who joined him in Julen Lopetegui's squad as a replacement for the injured Vitolo.
"He is spectacular," Vazquez told Cadena SER about Asensio.
"He is at a very high level and still has to grow. We hope to enjoy him a lot. He is very humble and takes everything with ease.
"It's soon to say about the Ballon d'Or, but I think so."
Madrid are unbeaten to start the season, having won the UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana, while they sit fifth in LaLiga after being held by Valencia.
