Tabarez won´t rule out Suarez return in key Uruguay qualifiers

Luis Suarez could feature for Uruguay in the international break despite missing matches for Barcelona through injury, according to national team coach Oscar Tabarez.

The former Liverpool forward suffered a knee injury in the Supercopa de Espana second-leg loss to Real Madrid, which kept him out of Barca's opening two LaLiga games against Real Betis and Deportivo Alaves.

The club allowed him to travel to Uruguay to continue his recovery while his country prepare for World Cup qualifying clashes with Argentina and Paraguay.

Tabarez says he still needs to talk to Suarez about his progress and warns that any suggestion he could play is, at this stage, just speculation.

"Suarez arrives tomorrow [Wednesday]," Tabarez told a news conference. [His situation] is summed up in the almost identical press releases from both the Uruguay and Barcelona medical teams.

"He is going to continue his recovery here and we'll see then. I haven't had the chance to talk to him, I need some time to talk with him and we'll await his arrival.

"All this came as a consequence of the good relationship between the professionals of both medical teams and because the player showed some good signs in his recovery work.

Esta tarde, @Uruguay entrenará con 24 futbolistas. Solo faltará Maxi Pereira, quien arribará esta noche debido a atrasos en sus vuelos. pic.twitter.com/CVAaLI0Ho7 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) August 29, 2017

"It was decided that instead of continuing his recovery in Barcelona he will do that in Montevideo. Everything else is just speculation and it is inconvenient to speculate.

"We must always look at the reality of the situation and there are some aspects that we still don't know. I cannot even compare this situation with other situations Luis has gone through previously where he showed an amazing recovery."

Uruguay are in third place – an automatic qualification spot, level on points with Chile and one clear of fifth-placed Argentina – in the South American section with four games remaining.