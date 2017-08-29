Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain

Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli says he called up Mauro Icardi over Gonzalo Higuain as he wants a more rounded attacking player against Uruguay and Venezuela.
Inter star Icardi has only one senior cap for his country, which came in 2013, despite registering 82 goals and 22 assists in 148 games for the San Siro club.
Juventus striker Higuain was the surprise omission from Sampaoli's squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers over the next 10 days, which Argentina are desperate to win to boost their chances of an automatic spot at the Russia 2018 finals.
Sampaoli says Icardi is better suited to his designs for the two matches than Higuain, but stressed that his international career is far from over.
"It's to do with the analysis of what happened with the national team last time," Sampaoli explained. "We need a striker who, as well as goals, has the characteristics of an assist-maker. That's we why called him up.
"We're facing a reality in which we are left outside of Russia and, with little time left, we have to take advantage of every virtue in this squad.
"When we talked with Gonzalo, we told him why we didn't call him up. We told him that we're hopeful of there being an argument that he can be with us again."
Sampaoli also underlined his hope that Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala can play in the same side, with the captain cleared to play against Uruguay after his four-match ban for verbally abusing a match official was overturned by FIFA in May.
"It's very important to know if Messi and Dybala complement each other because it would be a disadvantage for the team if they isolate themselves," Sampaoli said.
"Leo is looking forward to playing at another World Cup. Coaching the best in the world is very important for me, to see him train, to see him move."
Sampaoli is eager for his side to deliver a strong attacking display in Montevideo against a Uruguay team who could have Luis Suarez available, the Barcelona striker battling to be fit following a knee injury.
"The idea is to have the possibility of an Argentina team who imposes itself through a defined attacking characteristic," he added.
"We've prepared for this game for a long time. The notion of talking to every player has to do with the chance of getting them to take to the pitch feeling good.
"Luis Suarez is a very valuable striker. If he plays, he can alter the system. He's something extra Uruguay have because he's their best footballer. Playing [Cristhian] Stuani is not the same."
|Dembele needs patience from Barcelona, says Bartra
|Mitrovic charged by FA after Lanzini incident
|Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain
|Argentina remain outside of World Cup qualifying spots as CAS uphold Bolivia punishment
|Chelsea sign Eden Hazard´s younger brother Kylian
|Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo
|Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
|Roma sign Sampdoria´s Schick on initial loan deal
|Only Atletico transfer ban stopped Griezmann exit, says ex-agent
|Giggs worth £2billion in current market, claims Keane
|Recovering Robben ready to ´give everything´ for Netherlands
|Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move
|Hitzfeld: Muller´s Bayern frustrations are understandable
|Ramos backs himself to follow friend Cannavaro and win Ballon d´Or
|Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
|Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
|Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
|Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
|Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
|Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
|Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
|Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
|Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
|Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
|Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
|Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
|Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
|Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
|Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique
|Vazquez replaces injured Vitolo in Spain squad
|Award-winning Xhaka ´won´t go out in London´ after Liverpool thrashing
|Ramos pays touching tribute to former Sevilla team-mate Antonio Puerta
|Man City´s Roberts re-joins Celtic on loan
|Schick ´happy´ as he closes in on Roma move
|Chelsea loan out Boga as Oxlade-Chamberlain talk builds
|New Barcelona signing Dembele denies feeling pressure of €105m price tag
|Ajax re-sign Siem de Jong from Newcastle
|Deschamps: Mbappe is going to another Ligue 1 club
|We hope to present another player – Robert hints at Barcelona deal for Coutinho
|Dembele pens five-year Barcelona deal to complete €105m transfer
|Seri slams Nice for Barca breakdown, eyes Premier League move
|Dortmund land Yarmolenko after Dembele exit
|Jovetic to take Mbappe´s number 10 shirt at Monaco
|Mbappe, Muenier and Motta´s birthday - PSG tease Twitter over huge signing
|Not Muller´s fault - Matthaus blames Ancelotti for Bayern star´s slump
|Mbappe-PSG links ´complicated´, says Monaco striker Falcao
|Big teams get big decisions in Premier League - Begovic
|Dembele undergoes Barcelona medical
|MLS Review: Red-hot Toronto win derby, Earthquakes ease past 10-man Galaxy
|Pulisic headlines USA squad for World Cup qualifiers
|Bonucci: Milan growing but still behind Juve and Napoli
|Premier League not toughest, says Guardiola
|Bale a key player despite Madrid boos – Zidane
|Zidane refuses to blame Benzema for draw as Madrid boss praises Asensio
|Belotti showed he is worth €100m with stunner – Mihajlovic
|Arsenal are in crisis – Keown
|Asensio is Real Madrid´s present, not future - Carvajal
|Jardim: Mbappe still a Monaco player ... for now
|Zouma replaces injured Varane in France squad
|Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2: Asensio free-kick staves off shock defeat
|Conte ´totally committed´ to Chelsea
|AC Milan never considered selling form man Suso - Montella
|Blame us, shout at us - Ozil apologises for Arsenal hammering
|Monaco 6 Marseille 1: Ruthless champions show life beyond Mbappe
|Real Madrid presented with LaLiga trophy at the Bernabeu
|AC Milan 2 Cagliari 1: Suso lifts misfiring Rossoneri to three points
|Klopp assures Mignolet he will start against Manchester City
|Dembele hails Barcelona as best in the world as €105m man arrives for medical
|Mbappe named on Monaco bench despite PSG links
|Liverpool had to ignore the pain, says Klopp
|Wembley is not the problem - Pochettino plays down curse after Burnley draw
|Cech blasts ´unacceptable´ Arsenal
|It´s too much to take - Henry hits out at ´unwatchable´ Arsenal
|Wenger dismayed at ´disastrous´ Arsenal display at Liverpool
|Neville fumes at Arsenal´s Anfield display: They deserve a battering
|Henderson hails ´heart and desire´ as Liverpool destroy apathetic Arsenal
|Koeman targets striker as one of two new Everton signings
|Tottenham 1 Burnley 1: Late Wood leveller continues Wembley woes for Spurs
|Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0: Counter-attacking masterclass punishes shambolic Gunners
|Chelsea boss Conte comes round to Hazard´s Belgium duty
|Conte renews call for signings after Chelsea brush Everton aside
|Dembele departure part of life at clubs like Dortmund, says Sahin
|Have you read his notes? – Pulis expects Evans to reject Manchester City move
|I´m not the reason Totti retired - Spalletti responds to Roma boo boys
|Huddersfield Town sign former England goalkeeper Green
|Mignolet rested for Liverpool, Sanchez returns to Arsenal line-up
|Chelsea 2 Everton 0: Fabregas and Morata steer champions to accomplished win
|West Brom 1 Stoke City 1: Crouch rescues point after Hegazi howler
|Injured Iwobi out of Nigeria squad
|Roma waiting on response over Schick as Inter move on to Keita
|Nene backs Neymar to make history at Paris Saint-Germain
|We don´t talk about the 6-1 – PSG´s Rabiot on Neymar´s seamless start
|Favre offering no guarantees on Seri´s Nice future
|It´s not football; it´s water polo - Juventus great Buffon slams VAR
|No ´super team´ in Premier League, says Liverpool forward Firmino
|MLS Review: Chicago, Orlando slumps continue
|Lacazette a bargain at €53m – Wenger
|Bosz eager for Dortmund improvement
|Simeone lauds ´ambitious, enthusiastic´ Atletico
|Spalletti calls for patience despite stunning Inter win
|Las Palmas 1 Atletico Madrid 5: No Griezmann, no problem as Koke scores two stunners
|Bournemouth steward retracts Aguero assault allegation