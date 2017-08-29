Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic

Croatia head coach Ante Cacic said Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is happy at Inter as he prepares to sign a new contract.
Perisic has been heavily linked with Premier League giants United throughout the transfer window but the 28-year-old winger remains in Milan.
Inter have maintained Perisic – who has managed one goal and three assists to start the Serie A season – will stay at the club, insisting the Croatia international is set to sign a contract extension.
Cacic reiterated that belief as Perisic and Croatia prepare to face Kosovo in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.
"I spoke to Ivan Perisic, he is happy at Inter," Cacic said during a news conference.
"The coach [Luciano Spalletti] appreciates him, they are preparing new contract for him."
Croatia welcome Kosovo to Zagreb as Group I leaders, albeit on goal difference ahead of Iceland after six games.
Cacic will be able to call upon star Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric for the Kosovo fixture, as well as the trip to Turkey on September 5.
It is a boost for Croatia after Modric had questioned his Croatia future, having been criticised for changing his testimony during a corruption trial against Zdravko Mamic.
"Luka Modric is best midfielder in the world, proud of Croatia and he never considered quitting national team," Cacic said.
One player set to miss Saturday's match is Nikola Kalinic following his move to AC Milan from Serie A rivals Fiorentina.
Cacic added: "I spoke to Nikola Kalinic and he informed me he is not in great shape, he just moved to a new club, didn't train regularly, so he will miss our match on Saturday. He will work special programme instead."
