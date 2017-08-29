Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop

Lyon have completed the signing of midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop from Celta Vigo on a five-year deal.

The Ligue 1 club's president Jean-Michel Aulas had confirmed on Saturday that a deal was agreed between the two sides and Diop underwent a medical a day later.

The Senegal-born 20-year-old has now completed his move to France for a reported initial €10million fee.

Diop, who has represented Spain at youth international level, featured 16 times for Celta in LaLiga last season, scoring once.

He becomes Lyon's seventh signing of the transfer window, following Bertrand Traore, Mariano, Ferland Mendy, Marcal, Kenny Tete and Marcelo to the club.