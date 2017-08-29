King extends contract with Bournemouth

Joshua King has signed a new four-year contract with Bournemouth, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The former Manchester United striker was top-scorer for Eddie Howe's side last season with 16 goals in all competitions.
The 25-year-old was linked with Tottenham before the start of the season but insisted he never considered leaving the Vitality Stadium after committing to a new contract until 2021.
"There was a lot of talk during the summer but I always made it clear I wanted to stay here," King said via the club's official website.
"AFC Bournemouth is a great club that is always looking to improve, the manager has been brilliant with me and we have a fantastic squad.
"The future here is bright and I'm really happy that I will be a part of that."
AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "I am delighted that Joshua has committed his long-term future to the club.
"During the last year he has become a key player here, both with his goals and performances, and was instrumental in the team finishing ninth in the Premier League in 2016-17.
"Joshua is the fifth player we have tied down to a new deal this summer and, combined with our four new signings, we can all be excited about the direction this club is heading in."
So, we can officially confirm it...— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) August 29, 2017
This man is staying! #afcb pic.twitter.com/uinZvL6h5T
