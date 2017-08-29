Barcelona´s Marlon seals two-year Nice loan

Barcelona defender Marlon Santos has joined Nice on a two-year loan deal.
The Catalans have allowed the Brazilian to join the Ligue 1 side until 2019 but have the option of bringing him back to Camp Nou at the end of this season.
Marilon, 21, made his first-team breakthrough under Luis Enrique last season with a pair of LaLiga starts and a substitute appearance in the Champions League.
He was excused from training in order to finalise his move to the Ligue 1 club on Tuesday.
Lucien Favre's side finished third last season but have struggled to find form in 2017-18, losing 4-0 to Napoli on aggregate in the Champions League play-off before suffering a 3-0 loss at Amiens on Saturday.
Les premières images de Marlon à l'OGC Nice #IssaNissa pic.twitter.com/CQQaetXZCA— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 29, 2017
