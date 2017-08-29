Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss

Sam Allardyce insists it is too early for him to return to the Premier League despite links to former club Crystal Palace amid doubts over Frank de Boer's future.
Ex-England manager Allardyce guided the Eagles to Premier League safety last season before departing, with the club appointing De Boer in his place.
But the Dutchman has lost each of his first three league matches at Palace without scoring, leading to reports that his job could already be at risk after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Swansea City.
Allardyce is one name that has been suggested as a potential successor, but he says he is enjoying life away from football.
"I've been relaxing, watching the interesting transfer market," he told talkSPORT. "Being associated with any club at this early stage of the season would not be of any interest to me at the moment.
"I have just had a trip to Hawaii, watching from afar, I went to watch Manchester United on Saturday and I wouldn't associate myself with any job at this moment in time.
"Three games into the Premier League season, it is a little hasty when people talk about you coming back into football."
FdB: I saw courage after 2-0. I saw a different Palace and that is the Palace I want to see. Have to do that from the start.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/DVQv6wg9jC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 26, 2017
And Allardyce added his support for De Boer, urging patience as Palace struggle in the early stages of the season.
"Speculation evolves almost immediately and the pressures of the job and the expectations are at every club at the start of the season," he added.
"Time is of the essence and you have got to find the right solution with the players you have to get the club going.
"It is early days and people need a little bit of patience. They have all got to work together to try and get it right."
|Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
|Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
|Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
|Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
|Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
|Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
|Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
|Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
|Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
|Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
|Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
|Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
|Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
|Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
|Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique
|Vazquez replaces injured Vitolo in Spain squad
|Award-winning Xhaka ´won´t go out in London´ after Liverpool thrashing
|Ramos pays touching tribute to former Sevilla team-mate Antonio Puerta
|Man City´s Roberts re-joins Celtic on loan
|Schick ´happy´ as he closes in on Roma move
|Chelsea loan out Boga as Oxlade-Chamberlain talk builds
|New Barcelona signing Dembele denies feeling pressure of €105m price tag
|Ajax re-sign Siem de Jong from Newcastle
|Deschamps: Mbappe is going to another Ligue 1 club
|We hope to present another player – Robert hints at Barcelona deal for Coutinho
|Dembele pens five-year Barcelona deal to complete €105m transfer
|Seri slams Nice for Barca breakdown, eyes Premier League move
|Dortmund land Yarmolenko after Dembele exit
|Jovetic to take Mbappe´s number 10 shirt at Monaco
|Mbappe, Muenier and Motta´s birthday - PSG tease Twitter over huge signing
|Not Muller´s fault - Matthaus blames Ancelotti for Bayern star´s slump
|Mbappe-PSG links ´complicated´, says Monaco striker Falcao
|Big teams get big decisions in Premier League - Begovic
|Dembele undergoes Barcelona medical
|MLS Review: Red-hot Toronto win derby, Earthquakes ease past 10-man Galaxy
|Pulisic headlines USA squad for World Cup qualifiers
|Bonucci: Milan growing but still behind Juve and Napoli
|Premier League not toughest, says Guardiola
|Bale a key player despite Madrid boos – Zidane
|Zidane refuses to blame Benzema for draw as Madrid boss praises Asensio
|Belotti showed he is worth €100m with stunner – Mihajlovic
|Arsenal are in crisis – Keown
|Asensio is Real Madrid´s present, not future - Carvajal
|Jardim: Mbappe still a Monaco player ... for now
|Zouma replaces injured Varane in France squad
|Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2: Asensio free-kick staves off shock defeat
|Conte ´totally committed´ to Chelsea
|AC Milan never considered selling form man Suso - Montella
|Blame us, shout at us - Ozil apologises for Arsenal hammering
|Monaco 6 Marseille 1: Ruthless champions show life beyond Mbappe
|Real Madrid presented with LaLiga trophy at the Bernabeu
|AC Milan 2 Cagliari 1: Suso lifts misfiring Rossoneri to three points
|Klopp assures Mignolet he will start against Manchester City
|Dembele hails Barcelona as best in the world as €105m man arrives for medical
|Mbappe named on Monaco bench despite PSG links
|Liverpool had to ignore the pain, says Klopp
|Wembley is not the problem - Pochettino plays down curse after Burnley draw
|Cech blasts ´unacceptable´ Arsenal
|It´s too much to take - Henry hits out at ´unwatchable´ Arsenal
|Wenger dismayed at ´disastrous´ Arsenal display at Liverpool
|Neville fumes at Arsenal´s Anfield display: They deserve a battering
|Henderson hails ´heart and desire´ as Liverpool destroy apathetic Arsenal
|Koeman targets striker as one of two new Everton signings
|Tottenham 1 Burnley 1: Late Wood leveller continues Wembley woes for Spurs
|Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0: Counter-attacking masterclass punishes shambolic Gunners
|Chelsea boss Conte comes round to Hazard´s Belgium duty
|Conte renews call for signings after Chelsea brush Everton aside
|Dembele departure part of life at clubs like Dortmund, says Sahin
|Have you read his notes? – Pulis expects Evans to reject Manchester City move
|I´m not the reason Totti retired - Spalletti responds to Roma boo boys
|Huddersfield Town sign former England goalkeeper Green
|Mignolet rested for Liverpool, Sanchez returns to Arsenal line-up
|Chelsea 2 Everton 0: Fabregas and Morata steer champions to accomplished win
|West Brom 1 Stoke City 1: Crouch rescues point after Hegazi howler
|Injured Iwobi out of Nigeria squad
|Roma waiting on response over Schick as Inter move on to Keita
|Nene backs Neymar to make history at Paris Saint-Germain
|We don´t talk about the 6-1 – PSG´s Rabiot on Neymar´s seamless start
|Favre offering no guarantees on Seri´s Nice future
|It´s not football; it´s water polo - Juventus great Buffon slams VAR
|No ´super team´ in Premier League, says Liverpool forward Firmino
|MLS Review: Chicago, Orlando slumps continue
|Lacazette a bargain at €53m – Wenger
|Bosz eager for Dortmund improvement
|Simeone lauds ´ambitious, enthusiastic´ Atletico
|Spalletti calls for patience despite stunning Inter win
|Las Palmas 1 Atletico Madrid 5: No Griezmann, no problem as Koke scores two stunners
|Bournemouth steward retracts Aguero assault allegation