Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez has been called up to the Spain squad to replace Vitolo, who has a knee injury.
Vitolo, who is on loan at Las Palmas ahead of finalising a move to Atletico Madrid in January, suffered minor medial ligament damage during training on Sunday.
"Yesterday morning in training, the player suffered a strain in the medial collateral ligament of his knee," the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement on Monday.
"After consultation with the medical services of his club and those of the RFEF, the player will leave the squad this evening."
Vitolo has established himself as a key figure in Julen Lopetegui's squad, scoring four goals in five appearances in World Cup qualifying.
The 2010 world champions face Italy in their latest Group G match on Saturday before a trip to Liechtenstein next Tuesday.
OFICIAL | @Lucasvazquez91 suplirá a @VitoloMachin en la convocatoria para los partidos ante Italia y Liechtensteinhttps://t.co/AuuElJhTmS pic.twitter.com/IdAg1f1hzy— Selección Española (@SeFutbol) August 28, 2017
|Vazquez replaces injured Vitolo in Spain squad
|Award-winning Xhaka ´won´t go out in London´ after Liverpool thrashing
|Ramos pays touching tribute to former Sevilla team-mate Antonio Puerta
|Man City´s Roberts re-joins Celtic on loan
|Schick ´happy´ as he closes in on Roma move
|Chelsea loan out Boga as Oxlade-Chamberlain talk builds
|New Barcelona signing Dembele denies feeling pressure of €105m price tag
|Ajax re-sign Siem de Jong from Newcastle
|Deschamps: Mbappe is going to another Ligue 1 club
|We hope to present another player – Robert hints at Barcelona deal for Coutinho
|Dembele pens five-year Barcelona deal to complete €105m transfer
|Seri slams Nice for Barca breakdown, eyes Premier League move
|Dortmund land Yarmolenko after Dembele exit
|Jovetic to take Mbappe´s number 10 shirt at Monaco
|Mbappe, Muenier and Motta´s birthday - PSG tease Twitter over huge signing
|Not Muller´s fault - Matthaus blames Ancelotti for Bayern star´s slump
|Mbappe-PSG links ´complicated´, says Monaco striker Falcao
|Big teams get big decisions in Premier League - Begovic
|Dembele undergoes Barcelona medical
|MLS Review: Red-hot Toronto win derby, Earthquakes ease past 10-man Galaxy
|Pulisic headlines USA squad for World Cup qualifiers
|Bonucci: Milan growing but still behind Juve and Napoli
|Premier League not toughest, says Guardiola
|Bale a key player despite Madrid boos – Zidane
|Zidane refuses to blame Benzema for draw as Madrid boss praises Asensio
|Belotti showed he is worth €100m with stunner – Mihajlovic
|Arsenal are in crisis – Keown
|Asensio is Real Madrid´s present, not future - Carvajal
|Jardim: Mbappe still a Monaco player ... for now
|Zouma replaces injured Varane in France squad
|Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2: Asensio free-kick staves off shock defeat
|Conte ´totally committed´ to Chelsea
|AC Milan never considered selling form man Suso - Montella
|Blame us, shout at us - Ozil apologises for Arsenal hammering
|Monaco 6 Marseille 1: Ruthless champions show life beyond Mbappe
|Real Madrid presented with LaLiga trophy at the Bernabeu
|AC Milan 2 Cagliari 1: Suso lifts misfiring Rossoneri to three points
|Klopp assures Mignolet he will start against Manchester City
|Dembele hails Barcelona as best in the world as €105m man arrives for medical
|Mbappe named on Monaco bench despite PSG links
|Liverpool had to ignore the pain, says Klopp
|Wembley is not the problem - Pochettino plays down curse after Burnley draw
|Cech blasts ´unacceptable´ Arsenal
|It´s too much to take - Henry hits out at ´unwatchable´ Arsenal
|Wenger dismayed at ´disastrous´ Arsenal display at Liverpool
|Neville fumes at Arsenal´s Anfield display: They deserve a battering
|Henderson hails ´heart and desire´ as Liverpool destroy apathetic Arsenal
|Koeman targets striker as one of two new Everton signings
|Tottenham 1 Burnley 1: Late Wood leveller continues Wembley woes for Spurs
|Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0: Counter-attacking masterclass punishes shambolic Gunners
|Chelsea boss Conte comes round to Hazard´s Belgium duty
|Conte renews call for signings after Chelsea brush Everton aside
|Dembele departure part of life at clubs like Dortmund, says Sahin
|Have you read his notes? – Pulis expects Evans to reject Manchester City move
|I´m not the reason Totti retired - Spalletti responds to Roma boo boys
|Huddersfield Town sign former England goalkeeper Green
|Mignolet rested for Liverpool, Sanchez returns to Arsenal line-up
|Chelsea 2 Everton 0: Fabregas and Morata steer champions to accomplished win
|West Brom 1 Stoke City 1: Crouch rescues point after Hegazi howler
|Injured Iwobi out of Nigeria squad
|Roma waiting on response over Schick as Inter move on to Keita
|Nene backs Neymar to make history at Paris Saint-Germain
|We don´t talk about the 6-1 – PSG´s Rabiot on Neymar´s seamless start
|Favre offering no guarantees on Seri´s Nice future
|It´s not football; it´s water polo - Juventus great Buffon slams VAR
|No ´super team´ in Premier League, says Liverpool forward Firmino
|MLS Review: Chicago, Orlando slumps continue
|Lacazette a bargain at €53m – Wenger
|Bosz eager for Dortmund improvement
|Simeone lauds ´ambitious, enthusiastic´ Atletico
|Spalletti calls for patience despite stunning Inter win
|Las Palmas 1 Atletico Madrid 5: No Griezmann, no problem as Koke scores two stunners
|Bournemouth steward retracts Aguero assault allegation