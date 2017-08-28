Jardim: Mbappe still a Monaco player ... for now

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim declined to confirm the departure of Kylian Mbappe despite acknowledging the forward could leave the club as soon as Monday.

Widespread reports suggest Mbappe is on the verge of completing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain and the 18-year-old remained on the bench as Monaco crushed Marseille 6-1 on Sunday.

The impressive victory extended the champions' perfect start to four straight Ligue 1 wins, three of which they have managed without Mbappe's services.

Speaking after the match, Jardim shied away from clarifying the star teenager's future.

"As of today Kylian is our player, that is why he was on the bench. Maybe that will not be the case tomorrow but for now it still is," Jardim told Canal+ after the match.

"I needed him for the game, but at 4-0 I changed my mind and played other players."

@leonardojjardim : "Le plus important à Monaco c’est l’équipe. Aucun joueur n’est plus important que le collectif. " #ASMOM pic.twitter.com/joFdoNWiKe — AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) August 27, 2017

Monaco's victory over a previously unbeaten Marseille came courtesy of a blistering four-goal first half.

Radamel Falcao bagged a brace to improve his season tally to seven goals and the captain earned praise for his dedication to the team.

"Falcao is a big scorer. But the most important thing is his attitude," Jardim said.

"He is a real team player."