Dortmund land Yarmolenko after Dembele exit

28 August 2017 14:53

Borussia Dortmund have sealed the signing of winger Andriy Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev in a deal worth a reported €25million.

The 27-year-old completed his move to the Bundesliga club on Monday, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

His arrival comes on the same day Ousmane Dembele finalised his switch from Dortmund to Barcelona in a massive transfer worth an initial €105m.

The Ukraine international, named his country's Footballer of the Year three times, has been given the number nine shirt at Signal Iduna Park.

"I am very grateful that Dynamo Kiev have fulfilled my dream of being able to switch to a big European club!" Yarmolenko told his new club's website.

"I will work hard in every training to help BVB achieve its biggest goals - that's what I always do."

Yarmolenko's move ends a 10-and-a-half-year stay with Dynamo, where he won Ukraine's Premier League on three occasions.

"Andriy is a player we have been following for a long time," said Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc.

"He has been at the top level both at club level and in the service of Ukraine's national team."

Yarmolenko had scored three goals in five league appearances for Kiev this season, following on from last year where he netted 15 times in the top flight for his best career return.

