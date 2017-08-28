Related

Article

AC Milan never considered selling form man Suso - Montella

28 August 2017 00:01

Vincenzo Montella says AC Milan never considered selling Sunday's Serie A match-winner Suso in the current transfer window.

The former Liverpool man has enjoyed a fine week, scoring against Crotone on the opening weekend and then receiving his first senior Spain call-up before hitting the net again in the 2-1 triumph against Cagliari.

Suso's place in the team could have been in doubt after a number of high-profile signings, but his fine free-kick at San Siro came at a time when the game was getting away from Milan and Montella was thankful for the 23-year-old's input.

"Suso is very important - he is admired by everyone at the club, on the board and on the coaching staff," the coach told Mediaset Premium.

"He has never been on the market. He is a great player."

Montella conceded that Milan struggled against Cagliari but claimed it could prove to be a crucial win given the circumstances.

"It was a tough game, but we expected that," he said. "It came during an important week [after securing Europa League qualification].

"The difficulty was that scoring right away [through Patrick Cutrone after 10 minutes] perhaps eased the tension and the equaliser then gave confidence to Cagliari.

"This was a difficult win, one that could prove decisive in the season."

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 2 +5 6
2 Internazionale 2 +5 6
3 Napoli 2 +4 6
4 Milan 2 +4 6
5 Sampdoria 2 +2 6
6 Torino 2 +3 4
7 SPAL 2 +1 4
8 Lazio 2 +1 4
9 Bologna 2 +1 4
10 Chievo 2 +0 3
11 Roma 2 -1 3
12 Genoa 2 -2 1
13 Hellas Verona 2 -2 1
14 Crotone 2 -3 1
15 Sassuolo 2 -3 1
16 Udinese 2 -2 0
17 Benevento 2 -2 0
18 Atalanta 2 -3 0
19 Cagliari 2 -4 0
20 Fiorentina 2 -4 0

