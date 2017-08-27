West Brom 1 Stoke City 1: Crouch rescues point after Hegazi howler

West Brom saw their 100 per cent Premier League record in 2017-18 come to an end on Sunday as Peter Crouch rescued a 1-1 draw for Stoke City at The Hawthorns.
A first league goal for the club from Jay Rodriguez just past the hour mark had looked enough to settle a low-quality encounter before Crouch levelled the scores 13 minutes from time.
West Brom won each of last season's league meetings 1-0 and the latest showdown showed few signs of being a more goal-laden affair, with neither side able to muster a clear chance in a tepid first 45 minutes.
Stoke, who performed so impressively to beat Arsenal last time out, enjoyed more of the ball in the West Midlands sunshine but were unable to create any real danger against a Baggies side that had kept clean sheets in each of their first two games.
It looked as though Rodriguez's brave header would be enough to give Pulis a fifth win in six games against Stoke since taking charge of West Brom, but a dreadful mix-up between Ahmed Hegazi and Ben Foster gifted Crouch the equaliser.
Stoke are still yet to beat West Brom since their former boss Pulis arrived at The Hawthorns, but the draw was enough to lift them above Everton into ninth in the table and deny the home side the chance to move level on points with leaders Manchester United.
Kurt Zouma was the unlikely figure to come closest to breaking the deadlock twice in the opening half-hour, the centre-back heading over from a corner before seeing a deflected shot tipped over the crossbar by the alert Ben Foster.
West Brom were content to allow Stoke the majority of the possession but Mark Hughes' side showed few signs of making the most of it, with Geoff Cameron's inexplicably poor strike from a good position inside the penalty area summing up the dearth of first-half attacking quality.
Just one shot on target from either side in the first hour suggested that an encounter typically low on goals would be unlikely to buck the trend but, with 61 minutes played, West Brom at last gave the home fans something to shout about.
Allan Nyom got forward once more down the right and this time produced a fine deep cross, allowing Rodriguez to stoop down and head the ball beyond Jack Butland from six yards.
@JayRodriguez9 arrives late to net his first #PL goal for the Baggies— Premier League (@premierleague) August 27, 2017
West Brom 1-0 Stoke (68 mins) #WBASTK pic.twitter.com/zVJzAdhPQj
Butland made a terrific reaction save to repel Hegazi's header moments later as West Brom pushed for a second, with Stoke unable to keep the ball long enough to provide service to substitute Crouch.
But the hosts undid their good work 13 minutes from time, as Hegazi and Foster both went to clear a cross from Ramadan Sobhi and failed to connect with the ball, allowing Crouch the simple task of nodding it into the empty net.
Zouma dragged an effort narrowly past the left-hand post and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scuffed a late shot wide, but Stoke were unable to find what would have been a first victory against West Brom since December 2014.
Key Opta Stats:
- This was West Brom's first Premier League draw at the Hawthorns since October 2016 (1-1 against Spurs).
- Stoke avoided defeat in the Premier League after going behind for the first time since November 2016 against West Ham – they had lost their last 13 in a row when they'd fallen behind.
- Jay Rodriguez has scored three Premier League goals against Stoke – against no side has he scored more (also three against Newcastle United).
- Only six players have scored more Premier League goals as a substitute than Peter Crouch (13).
- It was Crouch’s 51st headed Premier League goal, more than any other player. In 2017 alone, only Fernando Llorente (6) has scored more headers than Crouch (4) in the Premier League.
- Mark Hughes avoided defeat in a Premier League game at The Hawthorns for just the third time (W1 D2 L8).
|I´m not the reason Totti retired - Spalletti responds to Roma boo boys
|Huddersfield Town sign former England goalkeeper Green
|Mignolet rested for Liverpool, Sanchez returns to Arsenal line-up
|Chelsea 2 Everton 0: Fabregas and Morata steer champions to accomplished win
|West Brom 1 Stoke City 1: Crouch rescues point after Hegazi howler
|Injured Iwobi out of Nigeria squad
|Roma waiting on response over Schick as Inter move on to Keita
|Nene backs Neymar to make history at Paris Saint-Germain
|We don´t talk about the 6-1 – PSG´s Rabiot on Neymar´s seamless start
|Favre offering no guarantees on Seri´s Nice future
|It´s not football; it´s water polo - Juventus great Buffon slams VAR
|No ´super team´ in Premier League, says Liverpool forward Firmino
|MLS Review: Chicago, Orlando slumps continue
|Lacazette a bargain at €53m – Wenger
|Bosz eager for Dortmund improvement
|Simeone lauds ´ambitious, enthusiastic´ Atletico
|Spalletti calls for patience despite stunning Inter win
|Las Palmas 1 Atletico Madrid 5: No Griezmann, no problem as Koke scores two stunners
|Bournemouth steward retracts Aguero assault allegation
|Beaten Roma deserved comfortable two-goal win – Di Francesco
|Championship Review: Cardiff go three points clear as Millwall stun Norwich
|Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to return in January
|Mbappe recalled to Monaco squad
|Juve No.10 shirt is bringing me luck, says hat-trick hero Dybala
|Roma 1 Inter 3: Icardi the hero again as Spalletti returns with a win
|Shakespeare rues Rashford´s set-piece opener
|Valverde wants further signings to make Barcelona ´more competitive´
|Ancelotti explains Muller´s Bayern omission
|That´s why we need them – Pogba hails United´s goalscoring substitutes
|Mourinho lauds Man United as confidence grows at Old Trafford
|Pellegrino expects Virgil van Dijk to stay at Southampton
|I did not hit anyone - Aguero refutes ´false´ steward allegation
|Barcelona responded perfectly to Messi penalty miss – Rakitic
|My qualities are not in demand at Bayern, moans Muller
|Gagliardini left out of Italy squad to face Spain
|Kasper Schmeichel eclipses dad Peter with Old Trafford penalty save
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Hertha Berlin 0: Aubameyang and Sahin help BVB move on from Dembele
|Manchester United 2 Leicester City 0: Hosts´ fast start continues in front of Bolt
|Genoa 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hits hat-trick as Bianconeri come back from two down
|Deportivo Alaves 0 Barcelona 2: Messi milestone makes it two wins from two
|Bayern star Neuer happy to be back with a win
|Wagner proud of ´brave´ Huddersfield´s all-action style
|Brighton boss Hughton urges improvement in front of goal
|Palace have to ´show some balls´ – De Boer
|I don´t think he went off the pitch - Otamendi backs Sterling after red card
|Newcastle United 3 West Ham 0: Joselu, Clark and Mitrovic hand Benitez´s men first win this season
|Huddersfield Town 0 Southampton 0: Terriers fail to make chances pay
|Watford 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Seagulls fail to punish reckless Britos red
|Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 2: Abraham and Ayew get visitors up and running
|Badstuber scores first Bundesliga goal in 2,822 days
|Howe points finger at officials after dramatic Sterling winner
|Werder Bremen 0 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski gives Werder double trouble
|Klopp: Arsenal use more long balls against Liverpool
|Maybe we should play with no fans - Guardiola bemused by Sterling sending off
|Montella denies AC Milan captaincy promise to Donnarumma
|Davinson Sanchez cleared for Tottenham debut
|Leverkusen forward Pohjanpalo out for a month
|Sanches skips Bayern match to consider transfer offers
|Bournemouth 1 Manchester City 2: Sterling rescues Guardiola´s men in stoppage time before seeing red
|Varane absence leaves Madrid short at centre-back
|Pochettino expecting ´unbelievable´ Sanchez to adapt quickly
|Zidane has no doubts over Ronaldo´s Madrid future
|I haven´t decided anything - Nainggolan makes international retirement U-turn
|´This is a catastrophe´ - Sammer blasts Dembele for strike
|´Building for the future´ shows Manchester City´s vision - De Bruyne
|Nainggolan quits Belgium after Martinez snub
|Klopp refuses to criticise Barca over Coutinho
|´Welcome Messi´ - Real Madrid latest club hacked
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic not an automatic starter at Man United
|Suarez granted permission by Barca to continue recovery in Uruguay
|Emery lauds Ligue 1 leaders PSG after St-Etienne victory
|Marquinhos: We´re waiting for Mbappe to join PSG
|Championship Review: Hull thrash Bolton as Onomah grabs point for Villa
|Eden Hazard plays 75 minutes as Chelsea lose to Everton in Premier League 2
|Guardiola primes Sterling for centre stage at Manchester City
|Lewis Holtby makes history with 100th-minute goal in bizarre Bundesliga match
|Gotze, Lewandowski and Dembele - Dortmund talent drain continues
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Saint-Etienne 0: Cavani double continues perfect start
|Real Madrid better for Bale than Premier League, says Wales boss Coleman
|NBA star Stephen Curry watches Neymar and PSG in action against Saint-Etienne
|Confident Montella urges Milan to respect Europa League opponents
|Team Floyd or Team Conor? Man City stars give their views on Mayweather-McGregor
|Valverde dismisses Messi transfer talk
|Proud Rennes net huge windfall from Dembele switch
|Dembele versatility excites Barcelona boss Valverde
|Good players like Diego Costa welcome at Everton - Koeman
|Koeman grateful for Everton´s short Europa League trips
|Villa´s shock Spain return cheers Guardiola
|Roma versus Inter not about Spalletti reunion - Di Francesco
|Palace target goalkeeper, striker before transfer deadline
|Barca new boy Dembele and in-demand Mbappe the headliners of France´s generation next
|Real Madrid star Gareth Bale returns to Wales squad
|Dembele with work to do at Barca - Opta stats fall in Neymar´s favour
|Leicester are back to title-winning form - Mourinho
|Barcelona agree €105m deal to sign Neymar replacement Dembele from Dortmund
|Mourinho congratulates Rooney on England career
|Manchester City boss Guardiola hails Napoli as one of Europe´s best
|Juve hold advantage in opening Barcelona trip, claims Allegri
|Messi staying at Barca my dream - Guardiola quells City speculation
|Pogba ´honoured´ by Europa League best player award
|Mourinho wary of dangerous Champions League group
|Klopp expecting Brazil to check on injured Coutinho´s fitness
|Jardim hints at Mbappe recall
|Conte surprised at Belgium call-up for injured Hazard
|Pochettino responds to Aurier´s Spurs link
|Mourinho excited at prospect of ´extra man´ Ibrahimovic
|Rooney experience ´vital´ to Koeman´s young Everton side
|Stars return for Germany as Neuer, Mustafi and Sane miss out
|Van Persie returns to Netherlands squad for qualifiers
|Arsenal and AC Milan handed favourable Europa League groups
|I don´t understand it - Klopp baffled by Wenger critics
|Bosz accepts transfer ´uncertainty´ as Dortmund flag likely Dembele sale
|Europa League draw in full
|Klopp impressed with Liverpool squad and happy for window to close
|Martinez calls for injured Hazard, omits Nainggolan
|Ancelotti: Sanches can leave, no problem
|Cassano could retire if suitors fail to meet September deadline
|David Villa earns shock Spain recall at the age of 35
|Simeone´s focus on ´decisive´ Correa despite continued Costa talk
|Dembele´s Barca deal ´on its way´ - Dortmund CEO
|Spalletti can lead Inter to Scudetto - Cassano
|Juve´s Marchisio out for up to four weeks
|Neymar sale inflating Coutinho, Dembele prices - Barca star Pique
|Pulis looking for Evans resolution amid Arsenal link
|West Brom sign Burke on five-year deal
|Lampard lauds Champions League ´favourites´ Madrid, urges English clubs to catch up
|Bilic still confident over Carvalho capture
|Neymar will go past Messi, Ronaldo – Ranieri
|Henry: Ibrahimovic back to conquer Premier League with Man United
|Bosz: Dortmund braced for Madrid challenge
|Wenger ready to listen to offers for Wilshere
|Bayern boss Ancelotti relishing PSG reunion
|Watford sign Carrillo on loan from Benfica
|Raiola tells Messi to leave Barcelona
|Koeman explains Gueye absence after Everton prevail in Split
|Europa League Review: Ajax and Fenerbahce crash out as Sigurdsson thrills
|Montella coy over Milan´s Europa League credentials
|Verratti handed three-game ban
|Mbappe to PSG good for Ligue 1 – Ranieri