Neville fumes at Arsenal´s Anfield display: They deserve a battering

Gary Neville tore into Arsenal for an abject display as they were thumped 4-0 by Jurgen Klopp's energetic Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners were punished for a lacklustre midfield display, ceding possession needlessly ahead of Roberto Firmino's opener and seeing Sadio Mane finish off a length-of-the-pitch break before half-time. Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge were on target after the restart.

Neville, commentating on the match for Sky Sports, had strong words about Arsenal's first-half performance, stating they deserved the convincing beating they received.

"I'm not a Liverpool fan but this Arsenal team deserve a battering. They really do," said Neville ahead of half-time.

"Liverpool are brilliant going forward, but how you can play like this in a big game for so many of Arsenal's players?

"Forget not turning up, forget not playing well but just the general attitude or lack of respect for the shirt from three or four of them in not running back and not bothering is disgraceful.

"I came here quite composed today and I'm actually fuming and angry and I don't know how they [the Arsenal fans] feel. He [Arsene Wenger] must be livid."

After the final whistle Neville refused to criticise boss Wenger, adding: "Ozil, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xhaka, all of them on occasions in those opening minutes didn't do the most basic thing... run back as quickly as you possibly can.

"When you're at a football club you all take the blame. I can't look any further than the players.

"Arsene Wenger has done this job for a long, long time and deserves the utmost respect because the players that he has faith in let him down time and time again and he shows too much loyalty to them.

"I feel for him but I'm not going to start sticking the knife into him. I look at the players. Wenger will be looking at himself I'm sure."