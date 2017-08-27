Nene backs Neymar to make history at Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has the potential to make history at Paris Saint-Germain and become the world's greatest footballer in the process, according to the club's former forward Nene.

The Brazil star has enjoyed an exceptional start to his Ligue 1 career following his world-record €222million transfer from Barcelona, registering three goals and three assists in his first three appearances.

His speedy adaptation to life in the French capital has been all the more impressive given the acrimony surrounding the move, which has seen Barca launch legal action after alleging a breach of contract on Neymar's part, while FIFA is investigating a complaint made by the forward in relation to an unpaid loyalty bonus.

Nene, who won the Ligue 1 title during three strong years at Parc des Princes, believes Neymar will prove he made the right choice by helping the club to reach new heights, including a possible Champions League triumph.

"Seeing him in my old team, with my old shirt, is fantastic," Nene, a close friend of his compatriot, told Le Parisien. "We spoke a lot before he signed. I weighed the pros and cons but I told him that Paris was the best choice for him.

"It's where he can become the best player in the world, where he can make history. Paris have never won the Champions League. They already had a great team but with Dani Alves and him, it could be the difference. I think they could even win it this year.

"I'm really glad he made the choice. He will not regret it.

"I know he loves challenges, he loves it when he's under pressure. I also know that this is a club that has grown well and that is worthy of a player like Neymar.

"I told him about the facilities, the passion of the fans. I told him he was going to be adored, and that was true when he signed, wasn't it? It was an incredible explosion."