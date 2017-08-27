Related

Article

Monaco 6 Marseille 1: Ruthless champions show life beyond Mbappe

27 August 2017 22:57

Monaco emphatically dispelled any doubts over their ability to thrive without Kylian Mbappe by dispatching Marseille 6-1 at Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Reportedly on the verge of joining Ligue 1 rivals Paris-Saint Germain, Mbappe was jeered by sections of the home support as he remained on the bench throughout a ruthless attacking display.

The 18-year-old could complete an initial loan move as early as Monday, but Monaco put any distractions firmly to one side with a scintillating four-goal first half.

Kamil Glik got the hosts off to a flying start with a volley from Thomas Lemar's free-kick after just 69 seconds, before Radamel Falcao took over with a quickfire brace – the captain scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute and nodding in his seventh of the season just beyond the half-hour mark.

Adama Diakhaby then side-footed home Rony Lopes' low cross to make it 4-0 and cap a commanding first-half display from Leonardo Jardim's side.

France international Djibril Sidibe headed in a fifth with 20 minutes to play and, after Remy Cabella claimed a consolation tap-in for Marseille, Monaco restored their five-goal advantage through Fabinho's penalty, extending their record Ligue 1 winning run to 16 matches.

Sponsored links

Sunday 27 August

23:19 Blame us, shout at us - Ozil apologises for Arsenal hammering
22:57 Monaco 6 Marseille 1: Ruthless champions show life beyond Mbappe
22:55 Real Madrid presented with LaLiga trophy at the Bernabeu
22:49 AC Milan 2 Cagliari 1: Suso lifts misfiring Rossoneri to three points
21:15 Klopp assures Mignolet he will start against Manchester City
21:06 Dembele hails Barcelona as best in the world as €105m man arrives for medical
20:55 Mbappe named on Monaco bench despite PSG links
20:47 Liverpool had to ignore the pain, says Klopp
20:39 Wembley is not the problem - Pochettino plays down curse after Burnley draw
20:32 Cech blasts ´unacceptable´ Arsenal
20:16 It´s too much to take - Henry hits out at ´unwatchable´ Arsenal
19:51 Wenger dismayed at ´disastrous´ Arsenal display at Liverpool
19:40 Neville fumes at Arsenal´s Anfield display: They deserve a battering
19:39 Henderson hails ´heart and desire´ as Liverpool destroy apathetic Arsenal
19:36 Koeman targets striker as one of two new Everton signings
19:02 Tottenham 1 Burnley 1: Late Wood leveller continues Wembley woes for Spurs
18:58 Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0: Counter-attacking masterclass punishes shambolic Gunners
18:30 Chelsea boss Conte comes round to Hazard´s Belgium duty
18:21 Conte renews call for signings after Chelsea brush Everton aside
18:21 Dembele departure part of life at clubs like Dortmund, says Sahin
18:07 Have you read his notes? – Pulis expects Evans to reject Manchester City move
17:09 I´m not the reason Totti retired - Spalletti responds to Roma boo boys
16:34 Huddersfield Town sign former England goalkeeper Green
16:30 Mignolet rested for Liverpool, Sanchez returns to Arsenal line-up
16:25 Chelsea 2 Everton 0: Fabregas and Morata steer champions to accomplished win
16:24 West Brom 1 Stoke City 1: Crouch rescues point after Hegazi howler
16:23 Injured Iwobi out of Nigeria squad
15:40 Roma waiting on response over Schick as Inter move on to Keita
14:44 Nene backs Neymar to make history at Paris Saint-Germain
14:21 We don´t talk about the 6-1 – PSG´s Rabiot on Neymar´s seamless start
13:00 Favre offering no guarantees on Seri´s Nice future
11:47 It´s not football; it´s water polo - Juventus great Buffon slams VAR
10:43 No ´super team´ in Premier League, says Liverpool forward Firmino
07:01 MLS Review: Chicago, Orlando slumps continue
04:55 Lacazette a bargain at €53m – Wenger
03:23 Bosz eager for Dortmund improvement
02:43 Simeone lauds ´ambitious, enthusiastic´ Atletico
00:11 Spalletti calls for patience despite stunning Inter win
00:09 Las Palmas 1 Atletico Madrid 5: No Griezmann, no problem as Koke scores two stunners
00:00 Bournemouth steward retracts Aguero assault allegation

Saturday 26 August

23:52 Beaten Roma deserved comfortable two-goal win – Di Francesco
23:49 Championship Review: Cardiff go three points clear as Millwall stun Norwich
23:35 Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic to return in January
23:26 Mbappe recalled to Monaco squad
23:13 Juve No.10 shirt is bringing me luck, says hat-trick hero Dybala
22:45 Roma 1 Inter 3: Icardi the hero again as Spalletti returns with a win
22:18 Shakespeare rues Rashford´s set-piece opener
21:47 Valverde wants further signings to make Barcelona ´more competitive´
21:42 Ancelotti explains Muller´s Bayern omission
21:38 That´s why we need them – Pogba hails United´s goalscoring substitutes
21:24 Mourinho lauds Man United as confidence grows at Old Trafford
21:21 Pellegrino expects Virgil van Dijk to stay at Southampton
21:13 I did not hit anyone - Aguero refutes ´false´ steward allegation
21:06 Barcelona responded perfectly to Messi penalty miss – Rakitic
21:01 My qualities are not in demand at Bayern, moans Muller
20:43 Gagliardini left out of Italy squad to face Spain
20:34 Kasper Schmeichel eclipses dad Peter with Old Trafford penalty save
20:27 Borussia Dortmund 2 Hertha Berlin 0: Aubameyang and Sahin help BVB move on from Dembele
20:23 Manchester United 2 Leicester City 0: Hosts´ fast start continues in front of Bolt
20:14 Genoa 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hits hat-trick as Bianconeri come back from two down
20:08 Deportivo Alaves 0 Barcelona 2: Messi milestone makes it two wins from two
19:44 Bayern star Neuer happy to be back with a win
19:33 Wagner proud of ´brave´ Huddersfield´s all-action style
19:18 Brighton boss Hughton urges improvement in front of goal
18:57 Palace have to ´show some balls´ – De Boer
18:47 I don´t think he went off the pitch - Otamendi backs Sterling after red card
18:01 Newcastle United 3 West Ham 0: Joselu, Clark and Mitrovic hand Benitez´s men first win this season
17:55 Huddersfield Town 0 Southampton 0: Terriers fail to make chances pay
17:54 Watford 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Seagulls fail to punish reckless Britos red
17:52 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 2: Abraham and Ayew get visitors up and running
17:35 Badstuber scores first Bundesliga goal in 2,822 days
17:29 Howe points finger at officials after dramatic Sterling winner
17:29 Werder Bremen 0 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski gives Werder double trouble
17:18 Klopp: Arsenal use more long balls against Liverpool
16:34 Maybe we should play with no fans - Guardiola bemused by Sterling sending off
16:31 Montella denies AC Milan captaincy promise to Donnarumma
16:16 Davinson Sanchez cleared for Tottenham debut
15:59 Leverkusen forward Pohjanpalo out for a month
15:51 Sanches skips Bayern match to consider transfer offers
15:41 Bournemouth 1 Manchester City 2: Sterling rescues Guardiola´s men in stoppage time before seeing red
14:51 Varane absence leaves Madrid short at centre-back
13:58 Pochettino expecting ´unbelievable´ Sanchez to adapt quickly
13:26 Zidane has no doubts over Ronaldo´s Madrid future
12:19 I haven´t decided anything - Nainggolan makes international retirement U-turn
11:14 ´This is a catastrophe´ - Sammer blasts Dembele for strike
10:13 ´Building for the future´ shows Manchester City´s vision - De Bruyne
09:35 Nainggolan quits Belgium after Martinez snub
08:26 Klopp refuses to criticise Barca over Coutinho
07:10 ´Welcome Messi´ - Real Madrid latest club hacked
04:18 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic not an automatic starter at Man United
03:00 Suarez granted permission by Barca to continue recovery in Uruguay
02:36 Emery lauds Ligue 1 leaders PSG after St-Etienne victory
01:54 Marquinhos: We´re waiting for Mbappe to join PSG
01:37 Championship Review: Hull thrash Bolton as Onomah grabs point for Villa
00:43 Eden Hazard plays 75 minutes as Chelsea lose to Everton in Premier League 2
00:04 Guardiola primes Sterling for centre stage at Manchester City

Friday 25 August

23:46 Lewis Holtby makes history with 100th-minute goal in bizarre Bundesliga match
22:54 Gotze, Lewandowski and Dembele - Dortmund talent drain continues
22:46 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Saint-Etienne 0: Cavani double continues perfect start
22:27 Real Madrid better for Bale than Premier League, says Wales boss Coleman
21:20 NBA star Stephen Curry watches Neymar and PSG in action against Saint-Etienne
20:35 Confident Montella urges Milan to respect Europa League opponents
19:42 Team Floyd or Team Conor? Man City stars give their views on Mayweather-McGregor
19:25 Valverde dismisses Messi transfer talk
18:54 Proud Rennes net huge windfall from Dembele switch
18:40 Dembele versatility excites Barcelona boss Valverde
18:32 Good players like Diego Costa welcome at Everton - Koeman
18:21 Koeman grateful for Everton´s short Europa League trips
18:14 Villa´s shock Spain return cheers Guardiola
18:12 Roma versus Inter not about Spalletti reunion - Di Francesco
18:03 Palace target goalkeeper, striker before transfer deadline
18:00 Barca new boy Dembele and in-demand Mbappe the headliners of France´s generation next
17:56 Real Madrid star Gareth Bale returns to Wales squad
17:13 Dembele with work to do at Barca - Opta stats fall in Neymar´s favour
17:09 Leicester are back to title-winning form - Mourinho
17:09 Barcelona agree €105m deal to sign Neymar replacement Dembele from Dortmund
16:47 Mourinho congratulates Rooney on England career
16:30 Manchester City boss Guardiola hails Napoli as one of Europe´s best
16:18 Juve hold advantage in opening Barcelona trip, claims Allegri
16:02 Messi staying at Barca my dream - Guardiola quells City speculation
16:02 Pogba ´honoured´ by Europa League best player award
15:56 Mourinho wary of dangerous Champions League group
15:50 Klopp expecting Brazil to check on injured Coutinho´s fitness
15:45 Jardim hints at Mbappe recall
15:35 Conte surprised at Belgium call-up for injured Hazard
15:32 Pochettino responds to Aurier´s Spurs link
15:32 Mourinho excited at prospect of ´extra man´ Ibrahimovic
15:25 Rooney experience ´vital´ to Koeman´s young Everton side
14:52 Stars return for Germany as Neuer, Mustafi and Sane miss out
14:51 Van Persie returns to Netherlands squad for qualifiers
14:32 Arsenal and AC Milan handed favourable Europa League groups
14:14 I don´t understand it - Klopp baffled by Wenger critics
13:59 Bosz accepts transfer ´uncertainty´ as Dortmund flag likely Dembele sale
13:56 Europa League draw in full
13:45 Klopp impressed with Liverpool squad and happy for window to close
13:36 Martinez calls for injured Hazard, omits Nainggolan
13:25 Ancelotti: Sanches can leave, no problem
13:10 Cassano could retire if suitors fail to meet September deadline
12:51 David Villa earns shock Spain recall at the age of 35
12:22 Simeone´s focus on ´decisive´ Correa despite continued Costa talk
12:11 Dembele´s Barca deal ´on its way´ - Dortmund CEO
11:59 Spalletti can lead Inter to Scudetto - Cassano
11:27 Juve´s Marchisio out for up to four weeks
11:27 Neymar sale inflating Coutinho, Dembele prices - Barca star Pique
11:03 Pulis looking for Evans resolution amid Arsenal link
10:52 West Brom sign Burke on five-year deal
09:47 Lampard lauds Champions League ´favourites´ Madrid, urges English clubs to catch up
09:01 Bilic still confident over Carvalho capture
06:34 Neymar will go past Messi, Ronaldo – Ranieri
04:31 Henry: Ibrahimovic back to conquer Premier League with Man United
03:41 Bosz: Dortmund braced for Madrid challenge
03:04 Wenger ready to listen to offers for Wilshere
03:03 Bayern boss Ancelotti relishing PSG reunion
02:11 Watford sign Carrillo on loan from Benfica
01:34 Raiola tells Messi to leave Barcelona
01:27 Koeman explains Gueye absence after Everton prevail in Split
00:34 Europa League Review: Ajax and Fenerbahce crash out as Sigurdsson thrills
00:27 Montella coy over Milan´s Europa League credentials
00:24 Verratti handed three-game ban
00:15 Mbappe to PSG good for Ligue 1 – Ranieri

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 4 +12 12
2 Monaco 4 +10 12
3 Saint-Étienne 4 +2 9
4 Olympique Lyonnais 4 +5 8
5 Bordeaux 4 +3 8
6 Olympique Mars… 4 -1 7
7 Angers SCO 4 +2 6
8 Caen 4 +1 6
9 Guingamp 4 -1 6
10 Toulouse 4 -3 6
11 Troyes 4 -1 4
12 Montpellier 4 -1 4
13 Lille 4 -2 4
14 Strasbourg 4 -3 4
15 Nantes 4 -3 4
16 Dijon 4 -5 4
17 Nice 4 -3 3
18 Amiens SC 4 -4 3
19 Rennes 4 -2 2
20 Metz 4 -6 0

Facebook