Mignolet rested for Liverpool, Sanchez returns to Arsenal line-up

Simon Mignolet was a surprise omission from Liverpool's matchday 18 to face Arsenal, who welcome Alexis Sanchez back into the starting line-up.

Mignolet was not even named among the substitutes for the Premier League encounter at Anfield, with Loris Karius starting between the posts and Danny Ward the back-up on the bench.

Karius has not started a league match since last December having lost his place in the starting XI to Mignolet.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp denied a disagreement with Mignolet was behind his absence from the squad and insisted he is simply being given a break.

"It is just because I want to let him have a rest after this really intense time with really good performances for us," Klopp told the club's official website.

"He didn't want to rest, it's not a problem. We spoke yesterday about it and I really thought it made sense, especially because we have the quality in behind."

Arsenal will be boosted by Sanchez's return, the Chilean having recovered from illness and an abdominal issue that have kept him out in the early stages of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette is the man to lose his place to the former Barcelona man.