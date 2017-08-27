Koeman targets striker as one of two new Everton signings

Everton's work in the transfer window is not over yet with Ronald Koeman confirming the club are in the market for at least two new signings.

A new striker is top of the Dutchman's wish-list following a lethargic 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday, the result coming on the back of a gruelling midweek Europa League trip to Croatia.

Forward pair Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez failed to fire at Stamford Bridge, meaning Everton have only once scored more than a single goal in seven competitive matches this term.

Koeman insists the injury-hit Toffees require more firepower to compete with the Premier League's elite.

"We need at least two more players, to get numbers in, but most important is to get a striker in and one more player," the Everton boss said at his post-match press conference.

"That is what we need. If you look at all the squads of the big teams they have so many options.

"If we get everybody back, like Seamus Coleman, Morgan Schneiderlin, Yannick Bolasie, Davy Klaassen, James McCarthy, Ross Barkley, you talk about six, seven first-team players."

One attacking option, Kevin Mirallas, looks to be on his way out of Everton after being dropped due to "attitude" problems.

Mirallas has been at Goodison Park since 2012, but Koeman admitted he did not know if the Belgian would remain beyond the close of the window.

"Mirallas was out because he is struggling to deal with moments in a season and with disappointments," the manager said.

"Everybody can be disappointed, but I expect from everybody to be part of the team and if somebody is showing that he is disappointed and his attitude is not the same, then I make decisions."