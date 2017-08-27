Injured Iwobi out of Nigeria squad

Alex Iwobi has withdrawn from the Nigeria squad due to injury, with Aaron Samuel called up in place of the Arsenal forward.

Iwobi has played only 11 minutes in the Premier League this season and will miss September's double-header with Cameroon due to a thigh problem having not made Arsenal's 18 to face Liverpool on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, is the nephew of Nigeria star Jay-Jay Okocha.

Nigeria, leaders of their group after two matches, host Cameroon in Uyo on September 1 before travelling to Yaounde three days later.