Conte renews call for signings after Chelsea brush Everton aside

Antonio Conte once again urged the Chelsea board to bring in reinforcements to his squad during the closing days of the transfer window after Sunday's impressive 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League champions struck twice before half-time through recalled midfielder Cesc Fabregas and his Spain colleague Alvaro Morata to see off Ronald Koeman's men.

Conte made Morata Chelsea's record signing during pre-season, while fellow new recruits Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko were also in action.

Nevertheless, with a return to Champions League football on the horizon after the international break, Conte has regularly stated he needs more options at his disposal.

"There are four days to go in the market. I think the club is working very hard to improve our squad," he told a post-match news conference.

"Don't forget when we start, next month, in September we have to play seven games.

"I need to rotate my players because it's very difficult to play seven games in a month with some players.

"I think the club is working very hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well our situation.

"But, I repeat, I'm ready in every case to continue to work with this group of players, with the players we have."

Conte did not wish to look further than Everton in order to demonstrate his point, stating the visitors showed signs of fatigue following their midweek Europa League exertions at Hajduk Split.

"For sure, Everton is a strong team, a really strong team," he said. "They played three games in seven days, and it's not easy.

"Then to play against us, above all after a defeat in the first game at home [Chelsea's 3-2 loss to Burnley], it wasn't easy for Everton. For sure, to play three games in seven days is not easy."