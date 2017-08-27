Bournemouth steward retracts Aguero assault allegation

The Bournemouth steward who accused Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero of assault has withdrawn their statement, the Cherries have confirmed.

A complaint was reportedly made to police following Raheem Sterling's 97th-minute winner in City's 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

City fans encroached onto the pitch and had to be held back by stewards and police during wild celebrations involving Sterling and his team-mates, during which Aguero was seen apparently arguing with two security officials as they wrestled one supporter to the ground.

It is believed a steward later complained to police that Aguero had struck him, prompting the Argentina international to state via Twitter: "I did not hit anyone. This allegation is false and the TV pictures prove it."

Bournemouth have since released a statement confirming the allegation has been withdrawn, describing the incident as "a misunderstanding".

Great win today! On this story about their steward, I did not hit anyone, this allegation is false, and the tv pictures prove it. C´mon City — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) August 26, 2017

"AFC Bournemouth are aware of an alleged incident which occurred following Manchester City's second goal at Vitality Stadium on Saturday," the club said.

"The club have been advised that due to a misunderstanding, an earlier statement alleging assault has been withdrawn and no assault took place.

"AFC Bournemouth recognises that stewards and police were carrying out their duties in preventing encroachment onto the pitch, with the safety of players and supporters in mind.

"The club will make no further comment on the matter."