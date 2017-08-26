Varane absence leaves Madrid short at centre-back

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane faces a defensive conundrum after confirming Raphael Varane will sit out Sunday's LaLiga match against Valencia.

France international Varane missed last weekend's 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna and Zidane confirmed his absence was due to an adductor injury sustained during the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana win over Barcelona.

Varane battled through the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu but is still feeling the effects – something of a problem given Sergio Ramos' suspension for a red card collected during the closing minutes at Riazor.

It leaves Nacho as Madrid's only fit senior centre-back, with Zidane suggesting midfielders Casemiro and Marcos Llorente are ready to fill in.

"Varane wants to play but he has a problem. We do not want to take risks, as it could make things worse," he told a pre-match news conference.

“We have four centre-backs but we have a problem now [because] we only have one available. Casemiro and Marcos have played there. We'll have a solution.

"It [Varane's injury] is muscular. It's his adductor. It happened to him against Barcelona in the Supercopa, in Barcelona.

"It's been 15 days, he's trained, he's had a break and in the end it's better for us not to risk him and give him time to solve his problem.

"Let's hope that in the international break he can think about his recovery and that's it."