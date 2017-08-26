Sanches skips Bayern match to consider transfer offers

Renato Sanches has been left out of Bayern Munich's squad to face Werder Bremen as he wants time to think over transfer bids from other clubs.

The Portugal international has been tipped to leave the Bundesliga champions on loan after struggling to settle since his move from Benfica last year.

Premier League sides including Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with the 20-year-old, as have Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that Sanches asked head coach Carlo Ancelotti to be excused from Saturday's match while he considers his future.

"He asked the coach because he has some offers. The coach allowed it," Salihamidzic told Sky Sport.

"I can't yet confirm any conclusion."

Ancelotti stated this week that he would allow Sanches to leave the Allianz Arena, although he would be happy if he decided to stay.

Bayern face Bremen looking to build on last week's 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.