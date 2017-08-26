Related

Article

Leverkusen forward Pohjanpalo out for a month

26 August 2017 15:59

Bayer Leverkusen forward Joel Pohjanpalo is to miss a month of Bundesliga action after suffering a hip injury on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who had been set to feature for Finland in the international break, has torn muscle fibres and Leverkusen are estimating that he will not return to the fold until the end of September.

Pohjanpalo had been left on the bench for his side's season opener at Bayern Munich, having scored six goals in just 11 league appearances last term - starting only once.

With Javier Hernandez departing in the off-season, however, Pohjanpalo might expect to now enjoy more first team minutes and scored in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

But the front man will miss a series of matches for both club and country - starting with Leverkusen's clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday - and remains in Germany for treatment.

Sponsored links

Saturday 26 August

21:01 My qualities are not in demand at Bayern, moans Muller
20:43 Gagliardini left out of Italy squad to face Spain
20:34 Kasper Schmeichel eclipses dad Peter with Old Trafford penalty save
20:27 Borussia Dortmund 2 Hertha Berlin 0: Aubameyang and Sahin help BVB move on from Dembele
20:23 Manchester United 2 Leicester City 0: Hosts´ fast start continues in front of Bolt
20:14 Genoa 2 Juventus 4: Dybala hits hat-trick as Bianconeri come back from two down
20:08 Deportivo Alaves 0 Barcelona 2: Messi milestone makes it two wins from two
19:44 Bayern star Neuer happy to be back with a win
19:33 Wagner proud of ´brave´ Huddersfield´s all-action style
19:18 Brighton boss Hughton urges improvement in front of goal
18:57 Palace have to ´show some balls´ – De Boer
18:47 I don´t think he went off the pitch - Otamendi backs Sterling after red card
18:01 Newcastle United 3 West Ham 0: Joselu, Clark and Mitrovic hand Benitez´s men first win this season
17:55 Huddersfield Town 0 Southampton 0: Terriers fail to make chances pay
17:54 Watford 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Seagulls fail to punish reckless Britos red
17:52 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 2: Abraham and Ayew get visitors up and running
17:35 Badstuber scores first Bundesliga goal in 2,822 days
17:29 Howe points finger at officials after dramatic Sterling winner
17:29 Werder Bremen 0 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski gives Werder double trouble
17:18 Klopp: Arsenal use more long balls against Liverpool
16:34 Maybe we should play with no fans - Guardiola bemused by Sterling sending off
16:31 Montella denies AC Milan captaincy promise to Donnarumma
16:16 Davinson Sanchez cleared for Tottenham debut
15:59 Leverkusen forward Pohjanpalo out for a month
15:51 Sanches skips Bayern match to consider transfer offers
15:41 Bournemouth 1 Manchester City 2: Sterling rescues Guardiola´s men in stoppage time before seeing red
14:51 Varane absence leaves Madrid short at centre-back
13:58 Pochettino expecting ´unbelievable´ Sanchez to adapt quickly
13:26 Zidane has no doubts over Ronaldo´s Madrid future
12:19 I haven´t decided anything - Nainggolan makes international retirement U-turn
11:14 ´This is a catastrophe´ - Sammer blasts Dembele for strike
10:13 ´Building for the future´ shows Manchester City´s vision - De Bruyne
09:35 Nainggolan quits Belgium after Martinez snub
08:26 Klopp refuses to criticise Barca over Coutinho
07:10 ´Welcome Messi´ - Real Madrid latest club hacked
04:18 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic not an automatic starter at Man United
03:00 Suarez granted permission by Barca to continue recovery in Uruguay
02:36 Emery lauds Ligue 1 leaders PSG after St-Etienne victory
01:54 Marquinhos: We´re waiting for Mbappe to join PSG
01:37 Championship Review: Hull thrash Bolton as Onomah grabs point for Villa
00:43 Eden Hazard plays 75 minutes as Chelsea lose to Everton in Premier League 2
00:04 Guardiola primes Sterling for centre stage at Manchester City

Friday 25 August

23:46 Lewis Holtby makes history with 100th-minute goal in bizarre Bundesliga match
22:54 Gotze, Lewandowski and Dembele - Dortmund talent drain continues
22:46 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Saint-Etienne 0: Cavani double continues perfect start
22:27 Real Madrid better for Bale than Premier League, says Wales boss Coleman
21:20 NBA star Stephen Curry watches Neymar and PSG in action against Saint-Etienne
20:35 Confident Montella urges Milan to respect Europa League opponents
19:42 Team Floyd or Team Conor? Man City stars give their views on Mayweather-McGregor
19:25 Valverde dismisses Messi transfer talk
18:54 Proud Rennes net huge windfall from Dembele switch
18:40 Dembele versatility excites Barcelona boss Valverde
18:32 Good players like Diego Costa welcome at Everton - Koeman
18:21 Koeman grateful for Everton´s short Europa League trips
18:14 Villa´s shock Spain return cheers Guardiola
18:12 Roma versus Inter not about Spalletti reunion - Di Francesco
18:03 Palace target goalkeeper, striker before transfer deadline
18:00 Barca new boy Dembele and in-demand Mbappe the headliners of France´s generation next
17:56 Real Madrid star Gareth Bale returns to Wales squad
17:13 Dembele with work to do at Barca - Opta stats fall in Neymar´s favour
17:09 Leicester are back to title-winning form - Mourinho
17:09 Barcelona agree €105m deal to sign Neymar replacement Dembele from Dortmund
16:47 Mourinho congratulates Rooney on England career
16:30 Manchester City boss Guardiola hails Napoli as one of Europe´s best
16:18 Juve hold advantage in opening Barcelona trip, claims Allegri
16:02 Messi staying at Barca my dream - Guardiola quells City speculation
16:02 Pogba ´honoured´ by Europa League best player award
15:56 Mourinho wary of dangerous Champions League group
15:50 Klopp expecting Brazil to check on injured Coutinho´s fitness
15:45 Jardim hints at Mbappe recall
15:35 Conte surprised at Belgium call-up for injured Hazard
15:32 Pochettino responds to Aurier´s Spurs link
15:32 Mourinho excited at prospect of ´extra man´ Ibrahimovic
15:25 Rooney experience ´vital´ to Koeman´s young Everton side
14:52 Stars return for Germany as Neuer, Mustafi and Sane miss out
14:51 Van Persie returns to Netherlands squad for qualifiers
14:32 Arsenal and AC Milan handed favourable Europa League groups
14:14 I don´t understand it - Klopp baffled by Wenger critics
13:59 Bosz accepts transfer ´uncertainty´ as Dortmund flag likely Dembele sale
13:56 Europa League draw in full
13:45 Klopp impressed with Liverpool squad and happy for window to close
13:36 Martinez calls for injured Hazard, omits Nainggolan
13:25 Ancelotti: Sanches can leave, no problem
13:10 Cassano could retire if suitors fail to meet September deadline
12:51 David Villa earns shock Spain recall at the age of 35
12:22 Simeone´s focus on ´decisive´ Correa despite continued Costa talk
12:11 Dembele´s Barca deal ´on its way´ - Dortmund CEO
11:59 Spalletti can lead Inter to Scudetto - Cassano
11:27 Juve´s Marchisio out for up to four weeks
11:27 Neymar sale inflating Coutinho, Dembele prices - Barca star Pique
11:03 Pulis looking for Evans resolution amid Arsenal link
10:52 West Brom sign Burke on five-year deal
09:47 Lampard lauds Champions League ´favourites´ Madrid, urges English clubs to catch up
09:01 Bilic still confident over Carvalho capture
06:34 Neymar will go past Messi, Ronaldo – Ranieri
04:31 Henry: Ibrahimovic back to conquer Premier League with Man United
03:41 Bosz: Dortmund braced for Madrid challenge
03:04 Wenger ready to listen to offers for Wilshere
03:03 Bayern boss Ancelotti relishing PSG reunion
02:11 Watford sign Carrillo on loan from Benfica
01:34 Raiola tells Messi to leave Barcelona
01:27 Koeman explains Gueye absence after Everton prevail in Split
00:34 Europa League Review: Ajax and Fenerbahce crash out as Sigurdsson thrills
00:27 Montella coy over Milan´s Europa League credentials
00:24 Verratti handed three-game ban
00:15 Mbappe to PSG good for Ligue 1 – Ranieri

Thursday 24 August

23:51 Liverpool´s Champions League draw ´more good than bad´ - Klopp
23:13 Juventus close in on Germany defender Howedes
23:00 Hajduk Split 1 Everton 1 (1-3 agg): Sigurdsson wonder strike seals Europa League group spot
22:41 Shkendija 0 AC Milan 1 (0-7 agg): Cutrone streak continues to confirm Europa League progress
22:21 Paulinho: I will prove the doubters wrong
21:30 PSG president Al-Khelaifi wary of Bayern, Anderlecht & Celtic
21:22 Messi to City ´impossible´, says Begiristain
20:59 It could be worse, we could be Tottenham - Begiristain relief over Manchester City´s Champions Leagu
19:53 Costa saga looms over Chelsea´s Atletico Champions League showdown
19:38 Chalobah ´smiling from ear to ear´ after first England call up
19:11 Ronaldo beats Messi and Buffon to UEFA Best Player in Europe award
19:03 Madrid and Dortmund paired in Champions League groups, PSG to face Bayern
19:00 Champions League draw in full
18:34 Iniesta back in contention for Barcelona
17:43 Lukaku makes Manchester United stronger - Ibrahimovic relishing forward link-up
16:47 Yoshida celebrates his birthday with new Southampton deal
16:34 Barcelona loan Samper to Las Palmas
16:28 Clement eyeing two more Swansea signings after Clucas
16:14 Southgate retains huge respect for ´legend´ Rooney
16:03 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I am back to finish what I started
16:01 Pique ´not at all worried´ about Messi future and denies players are angry with Barcelona board
15:44 I cannot take an inactive player – Deschamps explains Dembele absence
15:18 Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah handed first England call-ups
15:16 Manchester United re-sign Ibrahimovic on one-year deal
14:49 Mbappe, Pogba in France squad as Martial and Mendy miss out
13:54 Huddersfield bring in Switzerland defender Hadergjonaj
13:21 Januzaj to dedicate first Sociedad goal to ´frustrating´ old foe Van Gaal
13:20 Leeds sign striker Grot after Wood sale
12:59 Rooney would answer World Cup call, says Hodgson
12:48 Bayern president Hoeness slams Juve´s ´mercenary´ Costa
12:35 Swansea´s Bartley faces up to two months out
12:28 Nando´s offer Mendy private parking space after fine
11:53 China back Marcello Lippi amid sack reports
10:58 Wenger urges Oxlade-Chamberlain to commit as Chelsea talk intensifies
10:45 Arsenal deal for Monaco star Lemar is dead, says Wenger
10:17 Sanchez to return against Liverpool as Wenger insists Chile star is ´very happy´
08:55 Matic helps me to be myself, says Pogba
07:11 MLS Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Dallas surrender two-goal lead
06:16 Man United handed third-round tie against Burton, Chelsea to face Forest
05:00 Pogba lauds legendary Rooney after England retirement
04:12 That´s what he´s capable of – Zidane praises Ronaldo after Fiorentina stunner
02:16 PSG asked for Nice midfielder Seri to f*** Barca – agent
02:12 I think WTF? It´s your job – Klopp tells players to deliver
01:54 Neymar on same level as Messi and Ronaldo – Dupraz
01:17 Surely there´s better? – Riise questions Lovren
00:43 Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 1: Banned Ronaldo nets stunner in Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu
00:19 Gay players in Premier League would get respect - Pogba
00:08 Nagelsmann slams Hoffenheim´s Anfield collapse
00:00 Klopp delights in Liverpool´s perfect storm

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Borussia Dortmund 2 +5 6
2 Bayern München 2 +4 6
3 Hamburger SV 2 +3 6
4 Borussia M'gla… 2 +1 4
5 Hoffenheim 2 +1 4
6 Schalke 04 1 +2 3
7 Hannover 96 1 +1 3
8 Hertha BSC 2 +0 3
9 Stuttgart 2 -1 3
10 Wolfsburg 2 -2 3
11 Freiburg 1 +0 1
12 Augsburg 2 -1 1
13 Eintracht Fran… 2 -1 1
14 Bayer Leverkusen 2 -2 1
15 Mainz 05 2 -2 0
16 RB Leipzig 1 -2 0
17 Köln 2 -3 0
18 Werder Bremen 2 -3 0

Facebook