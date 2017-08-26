Related

Kasper Schmeichel eclipses dad Peter with Old Trafford penalty save

26 August 2017 20:34

Kasper Schmeichel achieved a feat his famous father Peter failed to manage when he denied Romelu Lukaku from the spot on Saturday.

Schmeichel senior enjoyed a decorated career with Manchester United, but the 129-time Denmark international was unable to keep out any of the three Premier League spot-kicks he faced at Old Trafford. 

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper eclipsed his legendary dad, though, pushing aside Lukaku's 53rd-minute attempt, although his side did go on to lose 2-0.

While overtaken in one respect, Peter – who retired after spells with Sporting CP, Aston Villa and Manchester City – can still take solace in the five Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League crown he won with the Red Devils.

Facebook