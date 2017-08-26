I did not hit anyone - Aguero refutes ´false´ steward allegation

Sergio Aguero has denied hitting a steward in the aftermath of Manchester City's late winner at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win for Pep Guardiola's side, after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Charlie Daniels' spectacular opener before half-time.

The England winger's goal sparked wild celebratory scenes as the City players charged towards the travelling supporters at the Vitality Stadium, some of whom spilled on to the field.

Referee Mike Dean later gave Sterling a second yellow card for excessive celebrating, while Aguero also appeared to be in dispute with a member of stadium security and the police after a City fan was restrained on the turf.

Multiple reports after the match claimed police had taken a statement from a steward who alleged he was struck by Aguero, but the Argentina forward refuted the claim and believes television evidence falls in his favour.

"Great win today!" he tweeted. "On this story about the steward, I did not hit anyone.

"This allegation is false and the TV pictures prove it. C'mon City."

Dorset Police confirmed in a statement that two men from Manchester were arrested after leaving the stand and celebrating on the field.

"Officers are reviewing CCTV of the pitch encroachment as part of an on-going investigation to establish whether any other offences may have been committed," the statement added.





"This investigation is in the very early stages and if any further actions need to be taken, this will happen in due course."