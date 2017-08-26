Eden Hazard plays 75 minutes as Chelsea lose to Everton in Premier League 2

Eden Hazard continued his comeback from an ankle injury by playing for 75 minutes as Chelsea's development side lost 3-0 to Everton in Premier League 2.

The winger had a penalty claim turned down in the first half and a shot saved in the second before being replaced in the closing stages by Jacob Maddox when his side were two goals down.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was in attendance for the match in Aldershot, having earlier expressed surprise to see Hazard called up to the Belgium squad despite not being deemed fit enough for the Blues' first team.

Hazard is yet to feature for the Premier League champions this season due to a broken ankle suffered on international duty in June.

The 26-year-old, though, was named by Roberto Martinez for World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece and will now be obliged to link up with the national team and undergo an examination by Belgium's medical staff.

He played a behind closed doors friendly match against QPR last week and continued his bid to regain full match sharpness with Friday's lively outing against Everton.

Conte is not considering Hazard for the first-team's match against the Toffees at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

There's a familiar face in the Aldershot crowd this evening, keeping an eye on our number 10 and our young Blues. #CFCDev pic.twitter.com/hNF3rs587H — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 25, 2017

Joseph Colley's first-half own goal was followed by strikes from Beni Baningime and Oumar Niasse after the break as Everton claimed victory.