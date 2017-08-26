Davinson Sanchez cleared for Tottenham debut

Tottenham's club-record signing Davinson Sanchez has been cleared to make his Premier League debut against Burnley on Sunday.

The 21-year-old defender, who has joined for a reported £42million from Ajax, received his work permit and international clearance just 24 hours out from the Wembley Stadium clash.

Sanchez has represented Colombia on two occasions and was a key figure in Ajax's run to last season's Europa League final.