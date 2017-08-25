Related

Article

Wenger ready to listen to offers for Wilshere

25 August 2017 03:04

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is ready to listen to offers for Jack Wilshere, unable to guarantee the midfielder the game time he needs.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, the 34-time England international managing 27 Premier League appearances.

But the midfielder fractured his fibula in April and, continuing his comeback, he was sent off for Arsenal's Under-23s in a clash against Manchester City on Monday.

Wenger is ready to accept offers for Wilshere, who has endured an injury-ravaged career.

"I'm open with Jack," the Frenchman told UK newspapers.

"We have honest conversations. I'm open to what is the best for him. He is at the stage of his career where he needs to play and I can't guarantee him that today.

"I think I'm quite open on that."

Wilshere came through the youth system at Arsenal, but the 25-year-old has consistently been hampered by injuries.

Wenger, however, would also consider keeping Wilshere if the midfielder can recapture his best form.

"If he gets back to his best and he wants to stay, we have to sit down, I think, later in the season," he said.

"I don't rule that out."

Sponsored links

Friday 25 August

03:41 Bosz: Dortmund braced for Madrid challenge
03:04 Wenger ready to listen to offers for Wilshere
03:03 Bayern boss Ancelotti relishing PSG reunion
02:11 Watford sign Carrillo on loan from Benfica
01:34 Raiola tells Messi to leave Barcelona
01:27 Koeman explains Gueye absence after Everton prevail in Split
00:34 Europa League Review: Ajax and Fenerbahce crash out as Sigurdsson thrills
00:27 Montella coy over Milan´s Europa League credentials
00:24 Verratti handed three-game ban
00:15 Mbappe to PSG good for Ligue 1 – Ranieri

Thursday 24 August

23:51 Liverpool´s Champions League draw ´more good than bad´ - Klopp
23:13 Juventus close in on Germany defender Howedes
23:00 Hajduk Split 1 Everton 1 (1-3 agg): Sigurdsson wonder strike seals Europa League group spot
22:41 Shkendija 0 AC Milan 1 (0-7 agg): Cutrone streak continues to confirm Europa League progress
22:21 Paulinho: I will prove the doubters wrong
21:30 PSG president Al-Khelaifi wary of Bayern, Anderlecht & Celtic
21:22 Messi to City ´impossible´, says Begiristain
20:59 It could be worse, we could be Tottenham - Begiristain relief over Manchester City´s Champions Leagu
19:53 Costa saga looms over Chelsea´s Atletico Champions League showdown
19:38 Chalobah ´smiling from ear to ear´ after first England call up
19:11 Ronaldo beats Messi and Buffon to UEFA Best Player in Europe award
19:03 Madrid and Dortmund paired in Champions League groups, PSG to face Bayern
19:00 Champions League draw in full
18:34 Iniesta back in contention for Barcelona
17:43 Lukaku makes Manchester United stronger - Ibrahimovic relishing forward link-up
16:47 Yoshida celebrates his birthday with new Southampton deal
16:34 Barcelona loan Samper to Las Palmas
16:28 Clement eyeing two more Swansea signings after Clucas
16:14 Southgate retains huge respect for ´legend´ Rooney
16:03 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I am back to finish what I started
16:01 Pique ´not at all worried´ about Messi future and denies players are angry with Barcelona board
15:44 I cannot take an inactive player – Deschamps explains Dembele absence
15:18 Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah handed first England call-ups
15:16 Manchester United re-sign Ibrahimovic on one-year deal
14:49 Mbappe, Pogba in France squad as Martial and Mendy miss out
13:54 Huddersfield bring in Switzerland defender Hadergjonaj
13:21 Januzaj to dedicate first Sociedad goal to ´frustrating´ old foe Van Gaal
13:20 Leeds sign striker Grot after Wood sale
12:59 Rooney would answer World Cup call, says Hodgson
12:48 Bayern president Hoeness slams Juve´s ´mercenary´ Costa
12:35 Swansea´s Bartley faces up to two months out
12:28 Nando´s offer Mendy private parking space after fine
11:53 China back Marcello Lippi amid sack reports
10:58 Wenger urges Oxlade-Chamberlain to commit as Chelsea talk intensifies
10:45 Arsenal deal for Monaco star Lemar is dead, says Wenger
10:17 Sanchez to return against Liverpool as Wenger insists Chile star is ´very happy´
08:55 Matic helps me to be myself, says Pogba
07:11 MLS Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Dallas surrender two-goal lead
06:16 Man United handed third-round tie against Burton, Chelsea to face Forest
05:00 Pogba lauds legendary Rooney after England retirement
04:12 That´s what he´s capable of – Zidane praises Ronaldo after Fiorentina stunner
02:16 PSG asked for Nice midfielder Seri to f*** Barca – agent
02:12 I think WTF? It´s your job – Klopp tells players to deliver
01:54 Neymar on same level as Messi and Ronaldo – Dupraz
01:17 Surely there´s better? – Riise questions Lovren
00:43 Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 1: Banned Ronaldo nets stunner in Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu
00:19 Gay players in Premier League would get respect - Pogba
00:08 Nagelsmann slams Hoffenheim´s Anfield collapse
00:00 Klopp delights in Liverpool´s perfect storm

Wednesday 23 August

23:48 Champions League Review: Can bags brace as Liverpool qualify
23:40 Champions League is where Liverpool belong - Henderson
23:35 Wolves, Forest provide EFL Cup shocks as Burnley claim derby bragging rights
22:38 Liverpool 4 Hoffenheim 2 (6-3 agg): Can at the double in Reds´ Champions League romp
22:37 De Boer unsure of Zaha return date
22:15 Messi and Pogba launch UEFA initiative
22:07 Koeman respects Rooney´s England retirement
21:42 Carragher endorses Rooney´s England retirement
20:42 Sanchez: Spurs move is huge step forward
20:23 Hometown hero Rooney right to call time on England days
19:45 Evans would shine for Man City, says Northern Ireland coach O´Neill
19:25 FIFA takes control of Cameroon´s FA
19:21 Clucas completes Swansea move
19:14 Talent means nothing to me – Mertesacker outlines academy ethos
18:27 Emery embracing Neymar whirlwind as PSG aim to conquer the world
18:13 No words needed - Juventus midfielder Marchisio rejects transfer speculation
17:24 Favre critical of Balotelli performance after jewellery shenanigans
17:11 Atletico star Griezmann lands two-game ban for ref outburst
16:52 A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes
16:51 West Brom tie Dawson to new contract
16:18 Record at 17 to striking down Scotland – Rooney´s top five England performances
16:07 Huddersfield snap up Sabiri
15:52 Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal
15:51 England still need him - Eriksson urges Rooney retirement rethink
15:42 53 goals, but just one at the World Cup - Wayne Rooney´s England career in Opta stats
14:16 Kawasaki Frontale 3 Urawa Reds 1: Kobayashi double puts hosts in control
14:07 Wayne Rooney retires from England international duty
12:35 FIFA investigating Neymar complaint over unpaid Barcelona loyalty bonus
11:47 Liverpool great Souness ´would snap Barcelona´s hand off´ for massive Coutinho fee
11:13 Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham contract after impressive debut
10:47 Sarri eyes Manchester United after Napoli reach Champions League groups
09:54 Ronaldo to play 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash
09:02 Seri denies Barcelona move has been agreed
08:34 Barcelona confirm hacking after Di Maria ´announcement´
07:07 Ancelotti: Bayern academy a good answer to Neymar move
03:07 Jedinak out of Socceroos´ crucial World Cup qualifiers
01:36 Rooney ready for England recall, says Jagielka
00:54 Barcelona a dream for everyone – Insigne
00:14 Champions League return a statement for Liverpool - Klopp

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
9 Leicester City 2 +1 3
10 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +1 3
11 Arsenal 2 +0 3
12 Chelsea 2 +0 3
13 Burnley 2 +0 3

Facebook