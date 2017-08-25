Watford sign Carrillo on loan from Benfica

Watford have signed Benfica winger Andre Carrillo on a season-long loan from the Portuguese champions.

Peru international Carrillo, 26, moves to Vicarage Road with the option of a permanent transfer at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

It is a reunion for Carrillo and Watford head coach Marco Silva, after the pair worked together at Sporting Lisbon.

Carrillo made 24 appearances last season as Benfica claimed the treble, winning the Primeira Liga, Taca de Portugal and the Portuguese Super Cup.

Watford have been busy in the transfer market, signing the likes of Andre Gray, Richarlison, Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes.

And their recruits have settled in well, with the club unbeaten through two Premier League matches following last week's win at Bournemouth.