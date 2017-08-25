Palace target goalkeeper, striker before transfer deadline

Frank de Boer has placed a new goalkeeper and a back-up striker at the top of Crystal Palace's transfer agenda as the manager looks to strengthen his side's spine.
The Eagles are one of five teams without a point from their opening two Premier League matches, beaten 3-0 by Huddersfield on the opening weekend before a 1-0 loss at Liverpool last time out.
Incumbent goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey impressed in the defeat at Anfield but, with veteran Julian Speroni the squad's only other senior shot-stopper, de Boer has identified a "long list of goalkeepers who could be suitable" for his possession-based approach.
While rejecting speculation the club had chased Oliver Burke – who signed for West Brom on Friday – the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss confirmed reinforcements are required.
"We still need some players. If some of our players get injured then it gets a little bit narrow," de Boer said.
"For example we do not really have a really competitive striker behind Christian [Benteke].
"Normally when Christian is fit he is the number one striker for us. It's the same with the goalkeeper - Wayne showed last week against Liverpool he is a very competitive goalkeeper.
"But still you want to prepare the best you can and if there [are quality players available] then we will not hesitate."
It's all about having the right mentality, a hunger to win and spirit.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 25, 2017
Watch the full press conference on https://t.co/TTogt72Aro! pic.twitter.com/ASOFKA1DDk
Saturday's match against fellow strugglers Swansea looms as a crunch clash for Palace as they look to build on a midweek EFL Cup win over Ipswich.
De Boer is not shying away from the significance of the early-season encounter.
"Of course it is a must-win. I think for Swansea it is the same," he said.
"I think the team who shows the most hunger is going to win."
The hosts will be without on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who picked up a groin injury in training.
