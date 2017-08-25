NBA star Stephen Curry watches Neymar and PSG in action against Saint-Etienne

NBA superstar Stephen Curry was in attendance to watch Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain take on Saint-Etienne on Friday.

Curry took time out of his offseason schedule to attend the Ligue 1 fixture at Parc des Princes.

He was presented with a PSG shirt bearing his name and the number 30, which he wears for the Golden State Warriors, with whom he won a second world title in June.

The two-time NBA MVP took a ceremonial kick-off ahead of the game and shook hands with Neymar, while he also appeared in a video for the club's Twitter account where he thanked them for having him.