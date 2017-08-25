Lewis Holtby makes history with 100th-minute goal in bizarre Bundesliga match

Lewis Hotlby made history by scoring a Bundesliga goal in the 100th minute of Hamburg's away victory over Cologne on Friday.

The former Tottenham midfielder's strike, timed at 99 minutes and 54 seconds, is the latest in a German top-flight match since Opta began detailed collection of data in 2004.

It sealed a 3-1 victory for the visitors after Cologne had also struck in stoppage time, Frederik Sorensen's effort for the hosts coming after 96 minutes and 49 seconds when a VAR review confirmed its validity.

The extremely late action came because of an injury to referee Felix Brych early in the second half, with the final whistle ultimately blown in the 114th minute.

Brych was replaced by fourth official Soren Storks, who himself had an eventful outing, sending off Hamburg's Mergim Mavraj within a minute of taking charge of the match.