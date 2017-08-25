Klopp impressed with Liverpool squad and happy for window to close

Jurgen Klopp is enthused with Liverpool's transfer business, but concedes that his mood could be affected by the final few days of the window.

The Reds have signed Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson, while star man Philippe Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and is yet to make an appearance for the Reds this season after reportedly submitting a transfer request.

Liverpool's owners FSG have remained steadfast in their determination to keep the Brazilian and have reportedly rejected three bids from Camp Nou.

Klopp says he would be pleased to see the window close as soon as possible and he has been encouraged further by the improvement of some current Liverpool stars.

"If - and I have said it a few times - the transfer window closes tomorrow, I am happy with it," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Arsenal.

"Until August 31, a lot of things are really possible, in and out. [Divock] Origi wasn't in the squad [against Hoffenheim on Wednesday] - that shows how big the quality here is.

"Dominic Solanke showed everything you want to see from a new player. Mo Salah, we don't need to talk about.

"Everyone thought, 'Robertson? From Hull?' But he showed up against Palace. [Having James] Milner in midfield is like a new transfer, [Alberto] Moreno is like a new left-back.

"I am happy at the moment. Will I be happy on August 31? I don't know. Will I be even happier on August 31?"

Klopp on @GWijnaldum's newborn son: "I was waiting for the message to say the baby had arrived! He will be available for Sunday." pic.twitter.com/HdoM7GAsGm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2017

Despite a positive start to the season, collecting four points from two games and qualifying for the Champions League group stage, Liverpool's defensive frailties have already resurfaced.

However, Klopp insists his side simply need to cut out mistakes higher up the pitch and says they have been working on that.

"I am fine with the defence, I am fine with the attack," he said. "We won three of four and we should have won the first one [a 3-3 draw at Watford].

"Now, we play Arsenal. That's our situation. We work with the things we have, we work on the mistakes we make, we work to make our strengths even stronger.

"That's what we do all the time after we recover from the last game. [Friday] is an important day, [Saturday] is an important day and, on Sunday, we will try again."