Europa League draw in full

Arsenal have been drawn with BATE Borisov, Cologne and Crvena Zvezda for the group stages of the 2017-18 Europa League.
The Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification last season and will instead look to lift the Europa League for the first time since its inception as the successor to the UEFA Cup in 2009.
AC Milan, Lazio and Lyon were also represented in the draw, which took place in Monaco on Friday, and the latter club - who will host the final - were pitted against Everton, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol in Group E.
Here is the draw in full…
The official result of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League Group Stage draw!— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 25, 2017
Most competitive group? #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/m04avCzQ5B
Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Young Boys, Partizan, Skenderbeu
Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir
Group D: AC Milan, Austria Vienna, Rijeka, AEK Athens
Group E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon Limassol
Group F: Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Sheriff, Zlin
Group G: Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Lugano
Group H : Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, Crvena Zvezda
Group I: Red Bull Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria, Konyaspor
Group J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersund
Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse
Group L: Zenit, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar
