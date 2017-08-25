Bosz: Dortmund braced for Madrid challenge

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz acknowledged Champions League titleholders Real Madrid are the greatest test in football at the moment but he is ready for the challenge.

There was a sense of déjà vu during Thursday's Champions League draw as Dortmund and Madrid were drawn together again in Group H.

Dortmund and Madrid shared a pair of 2-2 draws in the group stage last season – Zinedine Zidane's men finishing runners-up before going on to claim back-to-back Champions League titles.

Bosz – who replaced Thomas Tuchel in the off-season – is braced for the challenge ahead, which also includes Tottenham and APOEL.

"I watched Real's recent matches against Barcelona and I must admit: This is the absolute highest level in football at the moment. We accept this challenge," Bosz said.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added: "It is the toughest group, very challenging. In these groups is where heroes are born.

"We go for it. [In] 2012 we progressed [from a similar difficult group]."

Meanwhile, director of football Michael Zorc is ready to battle it out with Tottenham for the second qualifying spot.

"Real Madrid are the clear favourite. I consider us as on the same level as Tottenham," he said.