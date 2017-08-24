Surely there´s better? – Riise questions Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren "makes too many mistakes" and needs greater competition for his place, according to John Arne Riise.
Jurgen Klopp's men booked a return to the Champions League group stage with a 4-2 win at home to Hoffenheim on Wednesday sealing a 6-3 aggregate success.
Lovren started alongside Joel Matip in the centre of defence and gave the ball away cheaply for the German visitors' first goal, while he was beaten in the air for their second.
Riise, who spent seven seasons at Anfield and won a Champions League with the club, questioned the Croatia international.
"Surely we have or there is [a] better CB than Lovren? He makes too many mistakes," the Norwegian tweeted.
"He said he wanted to show he is one of the best in PL?? Well..
"I think Lovren needs more competition or more pressure to get to his best. Look at [Alberto] Moreno, stepped up and proves he's got it."
Liverpool have been linked to Southampton's Virgil van Dijk throughout the close-season, but appear set to miss out on the defender.
