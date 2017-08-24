Pogba lauds legendary Rooney after England retirement

Paul Pogba described former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney as a "legend" after England's all-time leading goalscorer retired from international football.

After 53 goals and 119 caps for England, national team captain Rooney called it quits on Wednesday.

Rooney had not represented England since November last year but a recall appeared on the cards having hit the ground running at boyhood club Everton following his arrival from United, scoring two goals in as many Premier League matches.

However, after becoming only the second player to reach 200 Premier League goals, Rooney has opted to focus on his club career.

"You always miss a captain and a legend like him because he's got experience and he's won trophies." Pogba told Sky Sports.

"He scored 200 goals in the Premier League. He's a top player who can help the team and he's a really top player. Young players can look up to him to improve.

"We wish we can see players like him all the time on the pitch because he's respectful. He does what he loves. He's a top guy and he will always be a legend."

Rooney made his debut as a 17-year-old against Australia in 2003 and he went on to play at three World Cups and two European Championships, while he received the captain's armband in 2014.