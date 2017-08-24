Neymar on same level as Messi and Ronaldo – Dupraz

Paris Saint-Germain star and the world's most expensive footballer Neymar is on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Toulouse head coach Pascal Dupraz.

Dupraz watched firsthand as €222million signing Neymar mercilessly dismantled Toulouse in PSG's 6-2 Ligue 1 rout last week.

Brazil international Neymar scored twice and set up two others against Toulouse, having netted on debut following his arrival from Barcelona.

Dupraz heaped praise on Neymar as he compared the 25-year-old to former Barca team-mate Messi and Real Madrid sensation Ronaldo.

"He's an exceptional player," Dupraz told RMC.

"I was lucky to see him very closely, and he's impressive. Both in terms of speed and intensity.

"He is the equal of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Neymar has the opportunity to add to his tally when PSG – linked with a move for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe – host Saint-Etienne on Friday.