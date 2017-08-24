Related

Man United handed third-round tie against Burton, Chelsea to face Forest

24 August 2017 06:16

Defending champions Manchester United will open their EFL Cup campaign against Burton Albion in the third round.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the hero last season as United edged Southampton in extra time to claim the trophy, and Jose Mourinho's men are set to start their title defence at home to the Championship outfit in September.

It will be only the second meeting between the two sides following United's FA Cup third-round replay win in 2006.

The draw was heavily criticised prior to Thursday due to the location and unusual time, with it scheduled to be staged in Beijing at 11:15 local time (03:15 GMT) in the Chinese capital.

And fans in Britain who set their alarms to follow the draw were left frustrated and waiting impatiently for proceedings to get underway.

When the draw finally started, 2016 winners Manchester City found out their opponents early as they received a trip to fellow Premier League side West Brom.

City lost in the fourth round last term and this season's tie could see West Brom defender Jonny Evans – a reported target for Pep Guardiola – potentially feature at The Hawthorns as a visiting player.

Premier League champions Chelsea are at home, welcoming Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge after the latter stunned Newcastle United in the second round, while Tottenham will face either Barnsley or Derby County.

Liverpool – eight-time winners – will visit Leicester City in the third round. Jurgen Klopp's men, who booked their spot in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, were beaten in the semi-finals by Southampton last season.

League One's Doncaster Rovers will head to the Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal – runners-up in 2011.

There will also be a reunion when Burnley's record signing Chris Wood faces former team Leeds United, while Wolves – who ousted last season's finalists Southampton in the second round – take on Bristol Rovers.

The draw in full with ties to be played week commencing September 18:

West Brom v Manchester City
Everton v Sunderland
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burton Albion
Brentford v Norwich City
Wolves v Bristol Rovers
Burnley v Leeds United
Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers
Bristol City v Stoke City
Reading v Swansea City
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Bolton
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Tottenham v Barnsley/Derby County

Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion

