Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj plans to dedicate his first goal for his new club to Louis van Gaal, with whom he had a "difficult" relationship during their time at Manchester United.
Januzaj made just nine Premier League starts across two seasons under Van Gaal and endured a less than successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the 2015-16 campaign.
Van Gaal's successor Jose Mourinho also deemed Januzaj surplus to requirements and loaned him to Sunderland for the previous season, before the Belgium international decided a permanent move away from Old Trafford was best for his career, agreeing a five-year deal at Sociedad last month for a reported fee of €11million.
Currently struggling with a hamstring injury, Januzaj sat out Sociedad's 3-2 win at Celta Vigo last weekend to open their LaLiga season, and the 22-year-old has special plans for Van Gaal when he opens his account.
"If I score a goal I will dedicate it to Van Gaal," Januzaj told AS.
"I don't want to talk about him, but everyone knows how many problems I had with him.
"We didn't have the best of rapports. It wasn't easy, it's very frustrating and difficult when you are in a situation like that."
day @RealSociedad #LastFriendly pic.twitter.com/AiQMSXRzfI— Adnan Januzaj (@adnanjanuzaj) 12 August 2017
Although Mourinho also sent him out on loan, Januzaj bears no ill-feeling towards the Portuguese.
"I have nothing bad to say about Mourinho," he added. "I have no criticism of him as a coach. From the beginning he was fair."
|Huddersfield bring in Switzerland defender Hadergjonaj
|Januzaj to dedicate first Sociedad goal to ´frustrating´ old foe Van Gaal
|Leeds sign striker Grot after Wood sale
|Rooney would answer World Cup call, says Hodgson
|Bayern president Hoeness slams Juve´s ´mercenary´ Costa
|Swansea´s Bartley faces up to two months out
|Nando´s offer Mendy private parking space after fine
|China back Marcello Lippi amid sack reports
|Wenger urges Oxlade-Chamberlain to commit as Chelsea talk intensifies
|Arsenal deal for Monaco star Lemar is dead, says Wenger
|Sanchez to return against Liverpool as Wenger insists Chile star is ´very happy´
|Matic helps me to be myself, says Pogba
|MLS Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Dallas surrender two-goal lead
|Man United handed third-round tie against Burton, Chelsea to face Forest
|Pogba lauds legendary Rooney after England retirement
|That´s what he´s capable of – Zidane praises Ronaldo after Fiorentina stunner
|PSG asked for Nice midfielder Seri to f*** Barca – agent
|I think WTF? It´s your job – Klopp tells players to deliver
|Neymar on same level as Messi and Ronaldo – Dupraz
|Surely there´s better? – Riise questions Lovren
|Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 1: Banned Ronaldo nets stunner in Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu
|Gay players in Premier League would get respect - Pogba
|Nagelsmann slams Hoffenheim´s Anfield collapse
|Klopp delights in Liverpool´s perfect storm
|Champions League Review: Can bags brace as Liverpool qualify
|Champions League is where Liverpool belong - Henderson
|Wolves, Forest provide EFL Cup shocks as Burnley claim derby bragging rights
|Liverpool 4 Hoffenheim 2 (6-3 agg): Can at the double in Reds´ Champions League romp
|De Boer unsure of Zaha return date
|Messi and Pogba launch UEFA initiative
|Koeman respects Rooney´s England retirement
|Carragher endorses Rooney´s England retirement
|Sanchez: Spurs move is huge step forward
|Hometown hero Rooney right to call time on England days
|Evans would shine for Man City, says Northern Ireland coach O´Neill
|FIFA takes control of Cameroon´s FA
|Clucas completes Swansea move
|Talent means nothing to me – Mertesacker outlines academy ethos
|Emery embracing Neymar whirlwind as PSG aim to conquer the world
|No words needed - Juventus midfielder Marchisio rejects transfer speculation
|Favre critical of Balotelli performance after jewellery shenanigans
|Atletico star Griezmann lands two-game ban for ref outburst
|A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes
|West Brom tie Dawson to new contract
|Record at 17 to striking down Scotland – Rooney´s top five England performances
|Huddersfield snap up Sabiri
|Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal
|England still need him - Eriksson urges Rooney retirement rethink
|53 goals, but just one at the World Cup - Wayne Rooney´s England career in Opta stats
|Kawasaki Frontale 3 Urawa Reds 1: Kobayashi double puts hosts in control
|Wayne Rooney retires from England international duty
|FIFA investigating Neymar complaint over unpaid Barcelona loyalty bonus
|Liverpool great Souness ´would snap Barcelona´s hand off´ for massive Coutinho fee
|Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham contract after impressive debut
|Sarri eyes Manchester United after Napoli reach Champions League groups
|Ronaldo to play 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash
|Seri denies Barcelona move has been agreed
|Barcelona confirm hacking after Di Maria ´announcement´
|Ancelotti: Bayern academy a good answer to Neymar move
|Jedinak out of Socceroos´ crucial World Cup qualifiers
|Rooney ready for England recall, says Jagielka
|Barcelona a dream for everyone – Insigne
|Champions League return a statement for Liverpool - Klopp
|Watford early EFL Cup casualties as Bristol City take the sting out of 10-man Hornets
|´Surprised´ PSG deny wrongdoing as Barcelona take action against Neymar
|Champions League Review: Callejon and Insigne secure Napoli´s place at the expense of Nice
|Neymar back in Barcelona and trolling Pique, with Messi´s help
|FIFA condemns Fancy Bears´ leak over TUEs at 2010 World Cup
|Southampton strengthen defence with £15m Hoedt from Lazio
|Klopp and Coutinho´s relationship ´100 per cent´ okay
|They will never overthrow me - Ronaldo responds to ban appeal rejection
|AFC Champions League Review: Hulk stars in Guangzhou thrashing, Persepolis fight back against Al-Ahl
|Mixed emotions for Rodgers and Brown as Celtic advance after ´game of basketball´
|Ronaldo´s five-match ban upheld as latest appeal fails
|Matuidi dreaming of Champions League glory at Juventus
|Astana 4 Celtic 3 (4-8 agg): Rodgers´ men weather second-half storm to reach Champions League group
|It´s a maybe - Bilic waiting on Carvalho deal
|AC Milan apologise to Fiorentina over Mirabelli´s Kalinic joke
|Cancelo joins Inter on loan from Valencia
|Rojo returns to Manchester United training after four-month lay-off
|Barcelona take legal action against Neymar for alleged breach of contract
|Weigl back in Dortmund training as recovery from broken ankle continues
|Fancy Bears group names players granted TUEs for World Cup 2010
|Thiago and Martinez return to Bayern Munich training
|Rooney´s England career is over - Hurst
|Icardi: Argentina have the best attack in the world
|Monaco ultras fire warning to Mbappe amid talk of PSG move
|Mane more important to Liverpool than Barcelona target Coutinho, claims Carragher
|Arsenal midfielder Wilshere challenges reporter after red card
|Marseille president admits interest in Moussa Dembele
|Kalinic capture continues AC Milan overhaul
|Hoffenheim play better football than Liverpool – Demirbay
|Rooney trolls ´familiar faces´ after scoring landmark goal against Manchester City
|Messi is unsure about Barcelona future, claims Benedito
|Giggs expects Manchester United to be hard to stop under Mourinho
|Courtois takes swipe at Tottenham fans after Chelsea win at Wembley
|Referee abandons match in China to catch flight
|Fassone: No more signings planned for Milan
|Messi´s buyout clause? Someone could pay it – Guardiola
|Koeman lauds ´clever´ Rooney after 200th Premier League goal
|Burnley boss Dyche tells Wood to be like Neymar
|Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas
|Rooney revels in 200th Premier League goal as Everton hold City
|West Brom´s Robson-Kanu loses red card appeal
|Costa would fit in at Marseille – Eyraud
|One of the proudest days of my life - Pep Guardiola delighted with City effort in Everton draw