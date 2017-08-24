Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah handed first England call-ups

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah have been called up to the England squad for the first time.
The duo have been rewarded for their impressive progress by being named in Gareth Southgate's 28-man party to play World Cup qualifying games away to Malta on September 1 and at home against Slovakia three days later.
Maguire, 24, joined Leicester from Hull City in June in a deal that can reportedly reach a value of £17million.
The centre-back has made a strong start to the season and scored in his second appearance against Brighton and Hove Albion last week.
Midfielder Chalobah, 22, has started both of Watford's Premier League matches after joining the club from Chelsea last month.
Uncapped Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also included, while Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge is named among a group of the strikers which also features Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck and Jamie Vardy.
Here it is – the #ThreeLions squad for September's @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers!
Former captain Wayne Rooney is not involved after rejecting a recall to Southgate's squad on Wednesday and announcing his international retirement.
England are top of Group F with 14 points from six matches, putting them two clear of closest challengers Slovakia.
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Forwards: Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).
