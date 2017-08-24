Hajduk Split 1 Everton 1 (1-3 agg): Sigurdsson wonder strike seals Europa League group spot

Everton's record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson marked his full debut with an astonishing long-range strike that secured a 1-1 draw at Hajduk Split, sealing a 3-1 aggregate win and a place in the Europa League group stage.
Ronald Koeman named a strong side, including Wayne Rooney leading the line one day on from his surprise England retirement, but the Croatian side hauled themselves back into the tie through Josip Radosevic.
That strike came from almost 35 yards but paled next to Sigurdsson's ambition.
Thirteen seconds into the second half, the Iceland international swung ferociously at a loose ball 50 yards from goal on the right.
Sigurdsson lost his footing but struck the ball sweetly and it dipped beyond helpless Hajduk goalkeeper Dante Stipica.
Everton's focus wavered slightly from that point, with the tie more or less in the bag, and Jordan Pickford – another big-money arrival quickly proving his worth – kept out a 65th-minute penalty from Said Ahmed Said.
FT: And the Toffees are in the @EuropaLeague group stage after a stunner from Sigurdsson and a penalty save by Pickford! COYB! #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/Ez55Ch6116— Everton (@Everton) August 24, 2017
Sigurdsson had a nervous moment in the eighth minute when Hajduk midfielder Savvas Gentsoglou went down with him in close attendance inside the penalty area. Referee Sergei Karasev was unmoved.
The hosts made much of the early running before Ante Erceg dragged wide on the end of Said's lofted pass in the 18th minute.
Rooney slipped a lovely pass into Cuco Martina's path on the left but was unable to match that piece of play with an accurate headed finish after continuing his run to connect with the right-back's cross.
Everton were warming to their task and Sigurdsson's eyes lit up when Hajduk failed to clear Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 25th-minute cross from the left, although he sliced a volley wide from the edge of the box.
Pickford saved superbly seven minutes before half-time, tipping Erceg's angled effort to safety after the close-range shot took a deflection off Michael Keane.
But Pickford was left grasping at fresh air when Radosevic's rasping long-ranger clipped Leighton Baines and flew into the net.
The vocal home support inside Stadion Poljud sensed an unlikely comeback but those hopes were extinguished by Sigurdsson's stunning moment of inspiration upon the resumption.
| THIS is how you score your first goal for #EFC!!#EFCawayday #UEL pic.twitter.com/zfGQF74gIe— Everton (@Everton) August 24, 2017
Hajduk's heads took a little while to clear and Rooney might have punished them further when he glanced wide from Ademola Lookman's chipped cross.
Hysen Memolla sprayed an attempt off target as the hosts gamely pushed Everton back, but they were leaving space on the break and Sigurdsson almost persuaded captain Zoran Nizic to put through his own goal with Calvert-Lewin lurking.
The passage of play that led to Ashley Williams diving through the back of Erceg in the box visibly irritated Pickford but the youngster impressively channelled his frustrations, plunging right to deny Said from 12 yards.
Despite those blemishes, Koeman could reflect on an accomplished away European performance that Calvert-Lewin might have added some gloss to when he sprung the Hajduk backline and Stipica stood firm.
Erceg almost capitalised on a mix-up between Pickford and Williams before Rooney checked in to fire at Stipica, by which point Everton's place in Friday's draw was firmly secured.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Everton have won nine their last 11 European games (inc. qualifiers), losing the other two matches.
- For the second consecutive campaign under Ronald Koeman, Everton have not lost any of their opening six games of the season in all competitions (W4 D2).
- Everton have now progressed from each of their last two Europa League qualifying phases (also in 2009/10 under David Moyes).
- The Toffees registered more shots on target in the opening 14 seconds of the second half than they did in the entire first half (0).
- Josip Radosevic's opener ended an Everton run of 313 minutes without conceding in European competition under Ronald Koeman.
- After conceding all four penalties he faced at Sunderland (all in the Premier League), Jordan Pickford saved the first penalty he faced as an Everton player.
|Liverpool´s Champions League draw ´more good than bad´ - Klopp
|Juventus close in on Germany defender Howedes
|Hajduk Split 1 Everton 1 (1-3 agg): Sigurdsson wonder strike seals Europa League group spot
|Shkendija 0 AC Milan 1 (0-7 agg): Cutrone streak continues to confirm Europa League progress
|Paulinho: I will prove the doubters wrong
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi wary of Bayern, Anderlecht & Celtic
|Messi to City ´impossible´, says Begiristain
|It could be worse, we could be Tottenham - Begiristain relief over Manchester City´s Champions Leagu
|Costa saga looms over Chelsea´s Atletico Champions League showdown
|Chalobah ´smiling from ear to ear´ after first England call up
|Ronaldo beats Messi and Buffon to UEFA Best Player in Europe award
|Madrid and Dortmund paired in Champions League groups, PSG to face Bayern
|Champions League draw in full
|Iniesta back in contention for Barcelona
|Lukaku makes Manchester United stronger - Ibrahimovic relishing forward link-up
|Yoshida celebrates his birthday with new Southampton deal
|Barcelona loan Samper to Las Palmas
|Clement eyeing two more Swansea signings after Clucas
|Southgate retains huge respect for ´legend´ Rooney
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I am back to finish what I started
|Pique ´not at all worried´ about Messi future and denies players are angry with Barcelona board
|I cannot take an inactive player – Deschamps explains Dembele absence
|Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah handed first England call-ups
|Manchester United re-sign Ibrahimovic on one-year deal
|Mbappe, Pogba in France squad as Martial and Mendy miss out
|Huddersfield bring in Switzerland defender Hadergjonaj
|Januzaj to dedicate first Sociedad goal to ´frustrating´ old foe Van Gaal
|Leeds sign striker Grot after Wood sale
|Rooney would answer World Cup call, says Hodgson
|Bayern president Hoeness slams Juve´s ´mercenary´ Costa
|Swansea´s Bartley faces up to two months out
|Nando´s offer Mendy private parking space after fine
|China back Marcello Lippi amid sack reports
|Wenger urges Oxlade-Chamberlain to commit as Chelsea talk intensifies
|Arsenal deal for Monaco star Lemar is dead, says Wenger
|Sanchez to return against Liverpool as Wenger insists Chile star is ´very happy´
|Matic helps me to be myself, says Pogba
|MLS Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Dallas surrender two-goal lead
|Man United handed third-round tie against Burton, Chelsea to face Forest
|Pogba lauds legendary Rooney after England retirement
|That´s what he´s capable of – Zidane praises Ronaldo after Fiorentina stunner
|PSG asked for Nice midfielder Seri to f*** Barca – agent
|I think WTF? It´s your job – Klopp tells players to deliver
|Neymar on same level as Messi and Ronaldo – Dupraz
|Surely there´s better? – Riise questions Lovren
|Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 1: Banned Ronaldo nets stunner in Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu
|Gay players in Premier League would get respect - Pogba
|Nagelsmann slams Hoffenheim´s Anfield collapse
|Klopp delights in Liverpool´s perfect storm
|Champions League Review: Can bags brace as Liverpool qualify
|Champions League is where Liverpool belong - Henderson
|Wolves, Forest provide EFL Cup shocks as Burnley claim derby bragging rights
|Liverpool 4 Hoffenheim 2 (6-3 agg): Can at the double in Reds´ Champions League romp
|De Boer unsure of Zaha return date
|Messi and Pogba launch UEFA initiative
|Koeman respects Rooney´s England retirement
|Carragher endorses Rooney´s England retirement
|Sanchez: Spurs move is huge step forward
|Hometown hero Rooney right to call time on England days
|Evans would shine for Man City, says Northern Ireland coach O´Neill
|FIFA takes control of Cameroon´s FA
|Clucas completes Swansea move
|Talent means nothing to me – Mertesacker outlines academy ethos
|Emery embracing Neymar whirlwind as PSG aim to conquer the world
|No words needed - Juventus midfielder Marchisio rejects transfer speculation
|Favre critical of Balotelli performance after jewellery shenanigans
|Atletico star Griezmann lands two-game ban for ref outburst
|A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes
|West Brom tie Dawson to new contract
|Record at 17 to striking down Scotland – Rooney´s top five England performances
|Huddersfield snap up Sabiri
|Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal
|England still need him - Eriksson urges Rooney retirement rethink
|53 goals, but just one at the World Cup - Wayne Rooney´s England career in Opta stats
|Kawasaki Frontale 3 Urawa Reds 1: Kobayashi double puts hosts in control
|Wayne Rooney retires from England international duty
|FIFA investigating Neymar complaint over unpaid Barcelona loyalty bonus
|Liverpool great Souness ´would snap Barcelona´s hand off´ for massive Coutinho fee
|Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham contract after impressive debut
|Sarri eyes Manchester United after Napoli reach Champions League groups
|Ronaldo to play 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash
|Seri denies Barcelona move has been agreed
|Barcelona confirm hacking after Di Maria ´announcement´
|Ancelotti: Bayern academy a good answer to Neymar move
|Jedinak out of Socceroos´ crucial World Cup qualifiers
|Rooney ready for England recall, says Jagielka
|Barcelona a dream for everyone – Insigne
|Champions League return a statement for Liverpool - Klopp