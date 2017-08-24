Chalobah ´smiling from ear to ear´ after first England call up

Nathaniel Chalobah says he is ecstatic after winning his first call up to the England squad.

The 22-year-old was named in England's 28-man selection on Thursday to face Malta and Slovakia in World Cup qualifying.

Chalobah joined Watford from Chelsea in July and impressed Gareth Southgate in starting the first two games of their Premier League season.

He now becomes the first permanent Watford player to be called up since John Barnes 30 years ago and could not contain his excitement after the decision.

"I'm absolutely buzzing, I'm ecstatic," Chalobah told Watford's website.

"I got the text and was smiling from ear to ear. It's a realisation of a dream, it's all happening quite fast really. It hasn't hit me yet. I need to call my family and speak to them. They'll be over the moon!

"I've got a lot of thank-yous to say to a lot of people but the focus is this weekend [Watford's match against Brighton and Hove Albion], we've got to get that out of the way first."

97 #YoungLions appearances. It's time to step up. Welcome to the squad, @chalobah. A post shared by England (@england) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

On adapting to the England senior side after making 97 appearances at various youth levels, Chalobah added: "I've worked with a few of the boys in the Under-21s, so I don't think there will be any problem with the transition and settling in.

"I think Gareth has always made the environment as friendly as possible and the lads have always been like that as well, even when we saw them [the first-team] around St George's Park.

"I need to catch my breath. When you write it up, just say that - I'm lost for words."