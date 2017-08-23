Wolves, Forest provide EFL Cup shocks as Burnley claim derby bragging rights

Wolves and Nottingham Forest dumped Premier League sides Southampton and Newcastle United out of the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday, as Burnley beat local rivals Blackburn Rovers 2-0.
Southampton were upstaged 2-0 by Championship outfit Wolves, who progressed thanks to Danny Batth's 67th-minute header and a late sealer from substitute Donovan Wilson at St Mary's.
Forest needed extra time to advance 3-2 against Rafael Benitez's Newcastle, Tyler Walker – son of former England defender Des – scoring the winner past ex-Forest goalkeeper Karl Darlow seven minutes into the added period at St James' Park.
Jason Cummings had earlier scored a quick-fire brace for Forest in an eventful first-half, turning the game around for the visitors after Aleksandar Mitrovic's early opener, with Achraf Lazaar levelling the scores again approaching the break.
The moment that @tylerjandrew1 gave #NFFC an extra-time lead against @NUFC at St James' Park. pic.twitter.com/3Vyx0cMLMm— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 23, 2017
In the East Lancashire derby, Robbie Brady's cross was glanced in by Burnley team-mate Jack Cork for the opener and the two players combined again shortly before half-time, Cork feeding Brady, who neatly evaded his marker to crash home a left-footed drive.
While Burnley extended their unbeaten run against Blackburn to seven matches, there could be repercussions for the League One club after two Blackburn supporters ran on to the Ewood Park pitch to confront visiting players after Cork's goal.
August 23, 2017
West Ham United brushed off a pointless start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Cheltenham Town thanks to goals from Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew in a five-minute spell before the interval.
Stoke City also cruised into the third round via a 4-0 battering of Rochdale, Joe Allen with a first-half brace for the Potters, while goals from Philip Billing and Joe Lolley saw Huddersfield Town come from behind to beat Rotherham United 2-1.
That'll do nicely!— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 23, 2017
Round Three draw is in the early hours of the morning at 4:15am#SCFC pic.twitter.com/9Be0HRgF0N
Clubs will find out their third-round opponents when the draw is made in China on Thursday, with teams involved in European competitions entering the competition at this stage.
|Champions League Review: Can bags brace as Liverpool qualify
|Champions League is where Liverpool belong - Henderson
|Wolves, Forest provide EFL Cup shocks as Burnley claim derby bragging rights
|Liverpool 4 Hoffenheim 2 (6-3 agg): Can at the double in Reds´ Champions League romp
|De Boer unsure of Zaha return date
|Messi and Pogba launch UEFA initiative
|Koeman respects Rooney´s England retirement
|Carragher endorses Rooney´s England retirement
|Sanchez: Spurs move is huge step forward
|Hometown hero Rooney right to call time on England days
|Evans would shine for Man City, says Northern Ireland coach O´Neill
|FIFA takes control of Cameroon´s FA
|Clucas completes Swansea move
|Talent means nothing to me – Mertesacker outlines academy ethos
|Emery embracing Neymar whirlwind as PSG aim to conquer the world
|No words needed - Juventus midfielder Marchisio rejects transfer speculation
|Favre critical of Balotelli performance after jewellery shenanigans
|Atletico star Griezmann lands two-game ban for ref outburst
|A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes
|West Brom tie Dawson to new contract
|Record at 17 to striking down Scotland – Rooney´s top five England performances
|Huddersfield snap up Sabiri
|Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal
|England still need him - Eriksson urges Rooney retirement rethink
|53 goals, but just one at the World Cup - Wayne Rooney´s England career in Opta stats
|Kawasaki Frontale 3 Urawa Reds 1: Kobayashi double puts hosts in control
|Wayne Rooney retires from England international duty
|FIFA investigating Neymar complaint over unpaid Barcelona loyalty bonus
|Liverpool great Souness ´would snap Barcelona´s hand off´ for massive Coutinho fee
|Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham contract after impressive debut
|Sarri eyes Manchester United after Napoli reach Champions League groups
|Ronaldo to play 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash
|Seri denies Barcelona move has been agreed
|Barcelona confirm hacking after Di Maria ´announcement´
|Ancelotti: Bayern academy a good answer to Neymar move
|Jedinak out of Socceroos´ crucial World Cup qualifiers
|Rooney ready for England recall, says Jagielka
|Barcelona a dream for everyone – Insigne
|Champions League return a statement for Liverpool - Klopp
|Watford early EFL Cup casualties as Bristol City take the sting out of 10-man Hornets
|´Surprised´ PSG deny wrongdoing as Barcelona take action against Neymar
|Champions League Review: Callejon and Insigne secure Napoli´s place at the expense of Nice
|Neymar back in Barcelona and trolling Pique, with Messi´s help
|FIFA condemns Fancy Bears´ leak over TUEs at 2010 World Cup
|Southampton strengthen defence with £15m Hoedt from Lazio
|Klopp and Coutinho´s relationship ´100 per cent´ okay
|They will never overthrow me - Ronaldo responds to ban appeal rejection
|AFC Champions League Review: Hulk stars in Guangzhou thrashing, Persepolis fight back against Al-Ahl
|Mixed emotions for Rodgers and Brown as Celtic advance after ´game of basketball´
|Ronaldo´s five-match ban upheld as latest appeal fails
|Matuidi dreaming of Champions League glory at Juventus
|Astana 4 Celtic 3 (4-8 agg): Rodgers´ men weather second-half storm to reach Champions League group
|It´s a maybe - Bilic waiting on Carvalho deal
|AC Milan apologise to Fiorentina over Mirabelli´s Kalinic joke
|Cancelo joins Inter on loan from Valencia
|Rojo returns to Manchester United training after four-month lay-off
|Barcelona take legal action against Neymar for alleged breach of contract
|Weigl back in Dortmund training as recovery from broken ankle continues
|Fancy Bears group names players granted TUEs for World Cup 2010
|Thiago and Martinez return to Bayern Munich training
|Rooney´s England career is over - Hurst
|Icardi: Argentina have the best attack in the world
|Monaco ultras fire warning to Mbappe amid talk of PSG move
|Mane more important to Liverpool than Barcelona target Coutinho, claims Carragher
|Arsenal midfielder Wilshere challenges reporter after red card
|Marseille president admits interest in Moussa Dembele
|Kalinic capture continues AC Milan overhaul
|Hoffenheim play better football than Liverpool – Demirbay
|Rooney trolls ´familiar faces´ after scoring landmark goal against Manchester City
|Messi is unsure about Barcelona future, claims Benedito
|Giggs expects Manchester United to be hard to stop under Mourinho
|Courtois takes swipe at Tottenham fans after Chelsea win at Wembley
|Referee abandons match in China to catch flight
|Fassone: No more signings planned for Milan
|Messi´s buyout clause? Someone could pay it – Guardiola
|Koeman lauds ´clever´ Rooney after 200th Premier League goal
|Burnley boss Dyche tells Wood to be like Neymar
|Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas
|Rooney revels in 200th Premier League goal as Everton hold City
|West Brom´s Robson-Kanu loses red card appeal
|Costa would fit in at Marseille – Eyraud
|One of the proudest days of my life - Pep Guardiola delighted with City effort in Everton draw