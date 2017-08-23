Related

Article

Ronaldo to play 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash

23 August 2017 09:54

Cristiano Ronaldo will play the full 90 minutes of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Trophy match with Fiorentina on Wednesday, head coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed.

The 32-year-old is unable to play in competitive domestic football until September 20 after his appeal against a five-match ban for pushing a referee was rejected – a decision the forward described as "incomprehensible".

Ronaldo, who shoved Ricardo de Burgos in the back after being sent off in the first leg of Madrid's Supercopa de Espana triumph over Barcelona, will miss his side's LaLiga matches against Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Zidane is prepared to let the Portugal star play the whole friendly game in the Spanish capital on Wednesday in order to help him to maintain his fitness levels.

"It's an important game for the fans," he told Real Madrid's official website. "This year it falls after the first LaLiga matchday and we'll be trying to deliver a good performance, but above all, we'll be looking to ensure that the players get more playing time under their belts.

"We're in good shape fitness-wise and there are players like Cristiano Ronaldo who are going to start the game and play the full 90 minutes. We want the trophy to remain here and we're aiming to put in a good performance."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 23 August

09:54 Ronaldo to play 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash
09:02 Seri denies Barcelona move has been agreed
08:34 Barcelona confirm hacking after Di Maria ´announcement´
07:07 Ancelotti: Bayern academy a good answer to Neymar move
03:07 Jedinak out of Socceroos´ crucial World Cup qualifiers
01:36 Rooney ready for England recall, says Jagielka
00:54 Barcelona a dream for everyone – Insigne
00:14 Champions League return a statement for Liverpool - Klopp

Tuesday 22 August

23:36 Watford early EFL Cup casualties as Bristol City take the sting out of 10-man Hornets
23:23 ´Surprised´ PSG deny wrongdoing as Barcelona take action against Neymar
23:00 Champions League Review: Callejon and Insigne secure Napoli´s place at the expense of Nice
22:33 Neymar back in Barcelona and trolling Pique, with Messi´s help
22:03 FIFA condemns Fancy Bears´ leak over TUEs at 2010 World Cup
21:36 Southampton strengthen defence with £15m Hoedt from Lazio
21:05 Klopp and Coutinho´s relationship ´100 per cent´ okay
21:01 They will never overthrow me - Ronaldo responds to ban appeal rejection
20:47 AFC Champions League Review: Hulk stars in Guangzhou thrashing, Persepolis fight back against Al-Ahl
20:37 Mixed emotions for Rodgers and Brown as Celtic advance after ´game of basketball´
20:07 Ronaldo´s five-match ban upheld as latest appeal fails
19:54 Matuidi dreaming of Champions League glory at Juventus
19:26 Astana 4 Celtic 3 (4-8 agg): Rodgers´ men weather second-half storm to reach Champions League group
19:12 It´s a maybe - Bilic waiting on Carvalho deal
18:33 AC Milan apologise to Fiorentina over Mirabelli´s Kalinic joke
17:16 Cancelo joins Inter on loan from Valencia
16:23 Rojo returns to Manchester United training after four-month lay-off
16:22 Barcelona take legal action against Neymar for alleged breach of contract
15:40 Weigl back in Dortmund training as recovery from broken ankle continues
15:38 Fancy Bears group names players granted TUEs for World Cup 2010
15:08 Thiago and Martinez return to Bayern Munich training
14:46 Rooney´s England career is over - Hurst
14:39 Icardi: Argentina have the best attack in the world
14:00 Monaco ultras fire warning to Mbappe amid talk of PSG move
13:22 Mane more important to Liverpool than Barcelona target Coutinho, claims Carragher
13:06 Arsenal midfielder Wilshere challenges reporter after red card
12:55 Marseille president admits interest in Moussa Dembele
12:30 Kalinic capture continues AC Milan overhaul
11:57 Hoffenheim play better football than Liverpool – Demirbay
11:14 Rooney trolls ´familiar faces´ after scoring landmark goal against Manchester City
10:37 Messi is unsure about Barcelona future, claims Benedito
09:42 Giggs expects Manchester United to be hard to stop under Mourinho
09:32 Courtois takes swipe at Tottenham fans after Chelsea win at Wembley
07:39 Referee abandons match in China to catch flight
04:11 Fassone: No more signings planned for Milan
03:26 Messi´s buyout clause? Someone could pay it – Guardiola
03:02 Koeman lauds ´clever´ Rooney after 200th Premier League goal
02:20 Burnley boss Dyche tells Wood to be like Neymar
01:43 Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas
01:07 Rooney revels in 200th Premier League goal as Everton hold City
00:29 West Brom´s Robson-Kanu loses red card appeal
00:21 Costa would fit in at Marseille – Eyraud
00:02 One of the proudest days of my life - Pep Guardiola delighted with City effort in Everton draw

Monday 21 August

23:54 Wayne Rooney to discuss England return with Gareth Southgate
23:45 Koeman disappointed despite ´good result´ at City
23:33 How Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals - the numbers behind the milestone
23:04 Manchester City 1 Everton 1: Sterling strike denies visitors after Rooney milestone
21:48 Wayne Rooney scores 200th Premier League goal
21:13 Iturbe joins Tijuana on loan
20:52 Vardy fitness boost for Leicester ahead of Blades cup tie
20:25 Al Ain 0 Al Hilal 0: All square after scrappy quarter-final first leg
19:32 Clement reminds Abraham he´s ´not here on work experience´
19:15 City to pay tribute to victims of Manchester and Catalonia attacks
18:55 De Ligt signs four-year Ajax extension
18:17 Kondogbia departs Inter for Valencia loan
17:57 Spurs star Kane unconcerned by continued August hoodoo
17:45 Cutrone to feature in Montella´s immediate Milan plans
17:36 Guardiola one of the best - Ederson had no doubts over Manchester City move
17:26 They´re just rumours - Nice´s Fournier plays down talk of Barca move for Seri
17:06 Chelsea´s ´great character´ key to Wembley win - David Luiz
17:02 Martial backs Pogba for Ballon d´Or within five years
16:57 So stupid - Muller rues knee injury after ´helicopter´ crash
16:51 Feyenoord sign winger Larsson from Heerenveen
16:10 Ritchie and Phillips return to Scotland squad for qualifiers
15:58 Sakho asking price ´much too expensive´ for Palace boss De Boer
15:31 Costa calls Conte ´disrespectful´ over ´moment of madness´ text message
15:13 Ederson backs Neymar´s Ballon d´Or ambition
15:04 Burnley land Chris Wood in club-record transfer
14:20 Man City outcast Nasri joins Eto´o at Antalyaspor
14:07 Steve McClaren heads to Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv
13:45 Early hours third-round draw brings more ridicule for EFL Cup
13:16 Arsenal send Jenkinson and Bramall to Birmingham
12:53 Roberto eyes Barca stay after revelling in midfield role
12:20 Lewandowski irked by busy Bayern pre-season
11:11 Coutinho should decide his future - Manchester City´s Ederson supports Barca target
10:27 Ibrahimovic fighting fit for possible Manchester United return
09:58 Rummenigge defends Barcelona´s Dembele bid
09:30 Fernandinho sounds Rooney warning for Manchester City
07:50 Brighton sign Izquierdo in club-record deal
06:12 MLS Review: NYC, Sounders score stoppage-time winners
05:17 They shouldn´t be there! – Neymar hits out at Barca board
03:56 Ramos highlights animosity towards Madrid after red card
02:49 Mourinho tells Rashford to embrace boo boys
01:54 Zidane wants no more changes to Madrid squad
01:49 Pastore rules out leaving PSG in swap for Mbappe
01:03 Messi will sign Barcelona contract – Fernandez
01:01 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos equals LaLiga record for red cards
00:31 Spalletti eyes improvement despite convincing Inter win
00:26 Montella pleased with Milan´s winning start
00:18 I can improve - Neymar wants more despite stunning Parc des Princes bow for PSG
00:14 Valverde praises Barca stand-ins after opening win
00:08 Deportivo La Coruna 0 Real Madrid 3: Bale nets as champions make confident start

Facebook