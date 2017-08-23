FIFA takes control of Cameroon´s FA

FIFA has appointed a normalisation committee to run the Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT) for the second time in four years.
The latest intervention of world football's governing body comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a decision made by the Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon's Chamber of Conciliation and Arbitration to annul the electoral process that saw the current executive committee of FECAFOOT appointed in 2015.
According to a statement released by FIFA on Wednesday, recent attempts to reconcile football stakeholders in Cameroon have failed.
The normalisation committee will be charged with running the daily affairs of FECAFOOT, drafting new statutes and conducting elections to form a new FECAFOOT executive committee.
Comprising a joint FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF) delegation, the committee's remit is not expected to extend beyond February 2018.
Tombi A Roko Sidiki was elected president of FECAFOOT in September 2015, a prior normalisation committee having been in place since elections were scrapped amid infighting in May 2013.
Despite the issues with its governing body, Cameroon's national team won the Africa Cup of Nations in February and the country is due to stage the tournament in 2019, although a scheduled CAF inspection to determine its readiness was postponed this month following the withdrawal from the process of international auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
