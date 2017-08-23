Emery embracing Neymar whirlwind as PSG aim to conquer the world

Unai Emery has no doubt the introduction of Neymar will have a positive long-term impact on Paris Saint-Germain, as the Ligue 1 powerhouse aim to become the best team in the world.
PSG smashed the world transfer record by activating a €222million release clause in Neymar's contract to capture the 25-year-old forward from Barcelona.
The Brazil international has made a fast start to life on the pitch in France, scoring three times in his first two appearances.
However, it emerged this week that a legal battle involving the expensively acquired star is looming.
Barca have alleged Neymar breached his contract in sealing an exit from Camp Nou, while the player has accused the Spanish club of failing to pay him a loyalty bonus, a complaint which is under investigation from FIFA.
Speaking to the media ahead of PSG's home game against Saint-Etienne on Friday, Emery was asked about the potential impact - both good and bad - of the stunning transfer coup.
"It is a positive thing, now and for the future," he replied.
Questioned about what the arrival of Neymar and his countryman Dani Alves means for PSG's ambitions in the campaign ahead, Emery said: "Our objective is to be amongst the best teams in the world.
"First, the [league] championship is very important for the group, as well as the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue.
"But of course, the Champions League is a very important objective to the club. We will closely follow the draw tomorrow.
"The staff, the club and the players are motivated by all the competitions, but especially the Champions League. To the other teams, it is clear that PSG has become a very serious contender."
Watch part of PSG's Wednesday training session pic.twitter.com/JEciwYVsns— PSG English (@PSG_English) August 23, 2017
Marco Verratti had been a reported target for Barca before PSG unexpectedly swooped to lure away one of the Catalan club's prized assets.
The Italy midfielder will be suspended for this weekend's match at Parc des Princes after being sent off in the 6-2 home win over Toulouse, but Emery is not concerned about the 24-year-old's attitude.
"Verratti plays with emotions, on the pitch he's like he is in real life," the Spanish coach said.
"He has a competitive spirit. I'm not worried as he knows that he has to improve and he did last year."
Thiago Silva has started all of PSG's three league games this season but, according to Emery, the experienced defender is likely to find himself rested at times in 2017-18.
"Thiago Silva is the captain of this team so he's an important player," he said.
"He is very motivated and trains like a youngster. I'm very satisfied. Of course I'm going to plan rotations and I have already talked to the concerned players.
"I'm planning rotations a month ahead. Silva, Marquinhos and [Presnel] Kimpembe are part of this plan."
Emery also confirmed Javier Pastore is in contention to feature in Verratti's absence.
|FIFA takes control of Cameroon´s FA
|Clucas completes Swansea move
|Talent means nothing to me – Mertesacker outlines academy ethos
|Emery embracing Neymar whirlwind as PSG aim to conquer the world
|No words needed - Juventus midfielder Marchisio rejects transfer speculation
|Favre critical of Balotelli performance after jewellery shenanigans
|Atletico star Griezmann lands two-game ban for ref outburst
|A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes
|West Brom tie Dawson to new contract
|Record at 17 to striking down Scotland – Rooney´s top five England performances
|Huddersfield snap up Sabiri
|Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal
|England still need him - Eriksson urges Rooney retirement rethink
|53 goals, but just one at the World Cup - Wayne Rooney´s England career in Opta stats
|Kawasaki Frontale 3 Urawa Reds 1: Kobayashi double puts hosts in control
|Wayne Rooney retires from England international duty
|FIFA investigating Neymar complaint over unpaid Barcelona loyalty bonus
|Liverpool great Souness ´would snap Barcelona´s hand off´ for massive Coutinho fee
|Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham contract after impressive debut
|Sarri eyes Manchester United after Napoli reach Champions League groups
|Ronaldo to play 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash
|Seri denies Barcelona move has been agreed
|Barcelona confirm hacking after Di Maria ´announcement´
|Ancelotti: Bayern academy a good answer to Neymar move
|Jedinak out of Socceroos´ crucial World Cup qualifiers
|Rooney ready for England recall, says Jagielka
|Barcelona a dream for everyone – Insigne
|Champions League return a statement for Liverpool - Klopp
|Watford early EFL Cup casualties as Bristol City take the sting out of 10-man Hornets
|´Surprised´ PSG deny wrongdoing as Barcelona take action against Neymar
|Champions League Review: Callejon and Insigne secure Napoli´s place at the expense of Nice
|Neymar back in Barcelona and trolling Pique, with Messi´s help
|FIFA condemns Fancy Bears´ leak over TUEs at 2010 World Cup
|Southampton strengthen defence with £15m Hoedt from Lazio
|Klopp and Coutinho´s relationship ´100 per cent´ okay
|They will never overthrow me - Ronaldo responds to ban appeal rejection
|AFC Champions League Review: Hulk stars in Guangzhou thrashing, Persepolis fight back against Al-Ahl
|Mixed emotions for Rodgers and Brown as Celtic advance after ´game of basketball´
|Ronaldo´s five-match ban upheld as latest appeal fails
|Matuidi dreaming of Champions League glory at Juventus
|Astana 4 Celtic 3 (4-8 agg): Rodgers´ men weather second-half storm to reach Champions League group
|It´s a maybe - Bilic waiting on Carvalho deal
|AC Milan apologise to Fiorentina over Mirabelli´s Kalinic joke
|Cancelo joins Inter on loan from Valencia
|Rojo returns to Manchester United training after four-month lay-off
|Barcelona take legal action against Neymar for alleged breach of contract
|Weigl back in Dortmund training as recovery from broken ankle continues
|Fancy Bears group names players granted TUEs for World Cup 2010
|Thiago and Martinez return to Bayern Munich training
|Rooney´s England career is over - Hurst
|Icardi: Argentina have the best attack in the world
|Monaco ultras fire warning to Mbappe amid talk of PSG move
|Mane more important to Liverpool than Barcelona target Coutinho, claims Carragher
|Arsenal midfielder Wilshere challenges reporter after red card
|Marseille president admits interest in Moussa Dembele
|Kalinic capture continues AC Milan overhaul
|Hoffenheim play better football than Liverpool – Demirbay
|Rooney trolls ´familiar faces´ after scoring landmark goal against Manchester City
|Messi is unsure about Barcelona future, claims Benedito
|Giggs expects Manchester United to be hard to stop under Mourinho
|Courtois takes swipe at Tottenham fans after Chelsea win at Wembley
|Referee abandons match in China to catch flight
|Fassone: No more signings planned for Milan
|Messi´s buyout clause? Someone could pay it – Guardiola
|Koeman lauds ´clever´ Rooney after 200th Premier League goal
|Burnley boss Dyche tells Wood to be like Neymar
|Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas
|Rooney revels in 200th Premier League goal as Everton hold City
|West Brom´s Robson-Kanu loses red card appeal
|Costa would fit in at Marseille – Eyraud
|One of the proudest days of my life - Pep Guardiola delighted with City effort in Everton draw
|Wayne Rooney to discuss England return with Gareth Southgate
|Koeman disappointed despite ´good result´ at City
|How Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals - the numbers behind the milestone
|Manchester City 1 Everton 1: Sterling strike denies visitors after Rooney milestone
|Wayne Rooney scores 200th Premier League goal
|Iturbe joins Tijuana on loan
|Vardy fitness boost for Leicester ahead of Blades cup tie
|Al Ain 0 Al Hilal 0: All square after scrappy quarter-final first leg
|Clement reminds Abraham he´s ´not here on work experience´
|City to pay tribute to victims of Manchester and Catalonia attacks
|De Ligt signs four-year Ajax extension
|Kondogbia departs Inter for Valencia loan
|Spurs star Kane unconcerned by continued August hoodoo
|Cutrone to feature in Montella´s immediate Milan plans
|Guardiola one of the best - Ederson had no doubts over Manchester City move
|They´re just rumours - Nice´s Fournier plays down talk of Barca move for Seri
|Chelsea´s ´great character´ key to Wembley win - David Luiz
|Martial backs Pogba for Ballon d´Or within five years
|So stupid - Muller rues knee injury after ´helicopter´ crash
|Feyenoord sign winger Larsson from Heerenveen
|Ritchie and Phillips return to Scotland squad for qualifiers
|Sakho asking price ´much too expensive´ for Palace boss De Boer
|Costa calls Conte ´disrespectful´ over ´moment of madness´ text message
|Ederson backs Neymar´s Ballon d´Or ambition
|Burnley land Chris Wood in club-record transfer
|Man City outcast Nasri joins Eto´o at Antalyaspor
|Steve McClaren heads to Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv
|Early hours third-round draw brings more ridicule for EFL Cup
|Arsenal send Jenkinson and Bramall to Birmingham
|Roberto eyes Barca stay after revelling in midfield role
|Lewandowski irked by busy Bayern pre-season
|Coutinho should decide his future - Manchester City´s Ederson supports Barca target
|Ibrahimovic fighting fit for possible Manchester United return
|Rummenigge defends Barcelona´s Dembele bid
|Fernandinho sounds Rooney warning for Manchester City
|Brighton sign Izquierdo in club-record deal
|MLS Review: NYC, Sounders score stoppage-time winners
|They shouldn´t be there! – Neymar hits out at Barca board
|Ramos highlights animosity towards Madrid after red card
|Mourinho tells Rashford to embrace boo boys
|Zidane wants no more changes to Madrid squad
|Pastore rules out leaving PSG in swap for Mbappe
|Messi will sign Barcelona contract – Fernandez
|Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos equals LaLiga record for red cards
|Spalletti eyes improvement despite convincing Inter win
|Montella pleased with Milan´s winning start
|I can improve - Neymar wants more despite stunning Parc des Princes bow for PSG
|Valverde praises Barca stand-ins after opening win
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Real Madrid 3: Bale nets as champions make confident start