Wilfried Zaha is starting a programme of rehabilitation from injury, according to Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer, who does not know how long the winger will be sidelined for.
Zaha injured his knee during Palace's opening round defeat to Huddersfield Town, and De Boer has been without the 24-year-old for his side's subsequent loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, followed by an EFL Cup victory over Ipswich Town.
The Ivory Coast international scored seven league goals for Palace in 2016-17 but De Boer would not say if he will recover in time for the visit of Swansea City to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
The Dutchman told Sky Sports: "Wilf is a very robust player, the first couple of days [after the injury] are very important to have a rest and, from now on, I think he's going to start rehab.
"We don't know how long it will take.
"The risk is that you start too early, that he can have a setback, so we are going to see and won't put a time on it right now."
De Boer utilised fringe players Sullay Kaikai and Jason Eyenga-Lokilo against Ipswich and he praised their performance.
"Some players are coming back from injury, some players are waiting for their chance," he said. "I said to them before the match you have to show yourself and make it as hard for me as possible, so that if I need you I don't have to hesitate and I think a lot showed they are ready."
Asked if the club had made progress on any transfer targets, De Boer said: "I already said we are looking very hard and if something happens you'll be the first to hear it."
|Champions League Review: Can bags brace as Liverpool qualify
|Champions League is where Liverpool belong - Henderson
|Wolves, Forest provide EFL Cup shocks as Burnley claim derby bragging rights
|Liverpool 4 Hoffenheim 2 (6-3 agg): Can at the double in Reds´ Champions League romp
|De Boer unsure of Zaha return date
|Messi and Pogba launch UEFA initiative
|Koeman respects Rooney´s England retirement
|Carragher endorses Rooney´s England retirement
|Sanchez: Spurs move is huge step forward
|Hometown hero Rooney right to call time on England days
|Evans would shine for Man City, says Northern Ireland coach O´Neill
|FIFA takes control of Cameroon´s FA
|Clucas completes Swansea move
|Talent means nothing to me – Mertesacker outlines academy ethos
|Emery embracing Neymar whirlwind as PSG aim to conquer the world
|No words needed - Juventus midfielder Marchisio rejects transfer speculation
|Favre critical of Balotelli performance after jewellery shenanigans
|Atletico star Griezmann lands two-game ban for ref outburst
|A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes
|West Brom tie Dawson to new contract
|Record at 17 to striking down Scotland – Rooney´s top five England performances
|Huddersfield snap up Sabiri
|Gazzaniga joins Tottenham on five-year deal
|England still need him - Eriksson urges Rooney retirement rethink
|53 goals, but just one at the World Cup - Wayne Rooney´s England career in Opta stats
|Kawasaki Frontale 3 Urawa Reds 1: Kobayashi double puts hosts in control
|Wayne Rooney retires from England international duty
|FIFA investigating Neymar complaint over unpaid Barcelona loyalty bonus
|Liverpool great Souness ´would snap Barcelona´s hand off´ for massive Coutinho fee
|Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham contract after impressive debut
|Sarri eyes Manchester United after Napoli reach Champions League groups
|Ronaldo to play 90 minutes in Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash
|Seri denies Barcelona move has been agreed
|Barcelona confirm hacking after Di Maria ´announcement´
|Ancelotti: Bayern academy a good answer to Neymar move
|Jedinak out of Socceroos´ crucial World Cup qualifiers
|Rooney ready for England recall, says Jagielka
|Barcelona a dream for everyone – Insigne
|Champions League return a statement for Liverpool - Klopp
|Watford early EFL Cup casualties as Bristol City take the sting out of 10-man Hornets
|´Surprised´ PSG deny wrongdoing as Barcelona take action against Neymar
|Champions League Review: Callejon and Insigne secure Napoli´s place at the expense of Nice
|Neymar back in Barcelona and trolling Pique, with Messi´s help
|FIFA condemns Fancy Bears´ leak over TUEs at 2010 World Cup
|Southampton strengthen defence with £15m Hoedt from Lazio
|Klopp and Coutinho´s relationship ´100 per cent´ okay
|They will never overthrow me - Ronaldo responds to ban appeal rejection
|AFC Champions League Review: Hulk stars in Guangzhou thrashing, Persepolis fight back against Al-Ahl
|Mixed emotions for Rodgers and Brown as Celtic advance after ´game of basketball´
|Ronaldo´s five-match ban upheld as latest appeal fails
|Matuidi dreaming of Champions League glory at Juventus
|Astana 4 Celtic 3 (4-8 agg): Rodgers´ men weather second-half storm to reach Champions League group
|It´s a maybe - Bilic waiting on Carvalho deal
|AC Milan apologise to Fiorentina over Mirabelli´s Kalinic joke
|Cancelo joins Inter on loan from Valencia
|Rojo returns to Manchester United training after four-month lay-off
|Barcelona take legal action against Neymar for alleged breach of contract
|Weigl back in Dortmund training as recovery from broken ankle continues
|Fancy Bears group names players granted TUEs for World Cup 2010
|Thiago and Martinez return to Bayern Munich training
|Rooney´s England career is over - Hurst
|Icardi: Argentina have the best attack in the world
|Monaco ultras fire warning to Mbappe amid talk of PSG move
|Mane more important to Liverpool than Barcelona target Coutinho, claims Carragher
|Arsenal midfielder Wilshere challenges reporter after red card
|Marseille president admits interest in Moussa Dembele
|Kalinic capture continues AC Milan overhaul
|Hoffenheim play better football than Liverpool – Demirbay
|Rooney trolls ´familiar faces´ after scoring landmark goal against Manchester City
|Messi is unsure about Barcelona future, claims Benedito
|Giggs expects Manchester United to be hard to stop under Mourinho
|Courtois takes swipe at Tottenham fans after Chelsea win at Wembley
|Referee abandons match in China to catch flight
|Fassone: No more signings planned for Milan
|Messi´s buyout clause? Someone could pay it – Guardiola
|Koeman lauds ´clever´ Rooney after 200th Premier League goal
|Burnley boss Dyche tells Wood to be like Neymar
|Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas
|Rooney revels in 200th Premier League goal as Everton hold City
|West Brom´s Robson-Kanu loses red card appeal
|Costa would fit in at Marseille – Eyraud
|One of the proudest days of my life - Pep Guardiola delighted with City effort in Everton draw