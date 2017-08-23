Champions League return a statement for Liverpool - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is not feeling the pressure as he stands on the brink of leading Liverpool back into the Champions League - an achievement the German feels would send out a significant message.

The five-time European champions have not featured in the competition since the 2014-15 campaign under Brendan Rodgers, when they finished third in their group and dropped into the Europa League.

Klopp led the club to a fourth-place Premier League finish last season - his first full term in charge - and they are favourites to qualify for the group stages after a 2-1 win at Hoffenheim in the first leg of their play-off last week.

And the charismatic German says fear of failure will not hold his players back from completing the job at Anfield on Wednesday.

"Yes, this would be a statement for our club and supporters - and I do not think in life it makes a lot of sense that if you have big chance you think about the consequences if you lose it," he said in a media conference.

"We are all excited about the possibility. You can look on it as a final or in different ways as a fan, as an owner, as a player or as a manager but in the end it is a football game.

Klopp: "We know the Anfield atmosphere can and will help us. I hope everyone is ready to fight." pic.twitter.com/IAAcdqjkrz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2017

"It would be a big step... in finals, you go for it and try your best.

"It is not allowed to make it bigger, from my point of view. I am not going to say to the players, 'Oh think about what will happen if we don't do it'. There are enough people around who think like this.

"I will not think about this when I am at home in my bed and thinking about the game. It is not about what can happen, it is about what we can influence.

"I know it is a legend of Anfield on European nights, they are really special and we need these special nights. Everyone who wants this needs to do their job in this match.

"I can guarantee the boys will fight for everything. It does not mean we will do it, but it means we will fight for it. I hope we will show the world what we are able to do."